Teams with identical 8-3 records square off in the nightcap of ESPN’s nationally televised doubleheader. Only the Lakers and Spurs enter the night with better records than these teams in a Western Conference that features nine teams with at least seven wins. Golden State owns the second-longest win streak behind San Antonio, overcoming an 0-3 start with their eight-game run.

The Warriors’ most recent victory concluded a perfect six-game homestand in style through a 138-87 rout of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Stephen Curry shared the team lead in scoring with 25 points with backcourt mate Brandin Podziemski, marking the fourth straight contest he’s paced the Dubs, making it eight of 11 for the season. Rookie standout Yaxel Lendeborg also continues a great start to his pro career, which now continues with Golden State’s fifth road game to open a five-game trip through Nov. 19.

The Rockets snapped their first losing streak of the season by knocking off the Nuggets on Monday 110-100, getting 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists from Kevin Durant. Alperen Sengun started slowly and was outplayed by Nikola Jokic but put in his best work down the stretch to help Houston snap a two-game skid. Houston has allowed 100 or fewer points in four of the last five games.

The Rockets lead the Warriors in the all-time regular-season 130-111, winning two of three last season and posting victories in four of six on the heels of a brutal run against Golden State that saw them fall 15 consecutive times from March 2021-Dec 2024. The run finally ended in Houston on Dec. 11 nearly two years ago, but that’s the only game the Rockets have won in Toyota Center against one of their biggest rivals in the last 11 matchups.

Houston won in San Francisco 117-116 in the most recent meeting on April 5 behind Durant’s 31 points. Curry, working his way back from an injury and ramping up towards the playoffs, led the Dubs with 29 off the bench.

Apr 5, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being called for a foul against the Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game date, time and location: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9:40 p.m. ET, Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: ESPN Space City Home Network (Houston) NBC Sports Bay Area(Denver)

Radio: Sportstalk 790 AM (Houston), 95.7 The Game (Golden State)

PROJECTED STARTERS

ROCKETS

F Kevin Durant

F Jabari Smith Jr.

C Alperen Sengun

G Marcus Smart

G Amen Thompson

WARRIORS

F Gui Santos

F Yaxel Lendeborg

C Draymond Green

G Stephen Curry

G Brandin Podziemski

INJURY REPORT

ROCKETS

C Steven Adams: Out, Right Soleus Strain

C Clint Capela: Out, Right Ankle Sprain

F Julian Phillips: Out, G League - Two-way

G/F Quadir Copeland: Out, G League - Two-way

WARRIORS

F Jimmy Butler: Out, Right ACL Repair/Surgery

G Brandon Williams: Out, Left Hamstring Strain

F/C Kristaps Porzingis: Out, Not With Team

G/F Will Richard: Probable, Left Thumb UCL Tear

G Gary Payton II: Out, Left Knee Inflammation

G Moses Moody: Out, Left Patellar Tendon Surgery

BETTING GRANT (via DraftKings Sportsbook )

Spread: Rockets -6.5 (-105), Warriors +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: Rockets -264, Nuggets +217

Total points scored: 219.5 (Over -111, Under -109)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Nov 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QUOTABLE

"To be honest, I feel like every time I have been playing with him about 95, 96 percent of the time he makes a solid decision. He made really good reads today finding me, finding the shooters." - Rockets F Kevin Durant on Alperen Sengun