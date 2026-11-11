The Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors tonight, and one of the biggest storylines is how well Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are playing. The former teammates are both 38 years old, and they are defying Father Time and still playing great basketball.

The Rockets and Warriors are both 8-3, but the Rockets are fourth in the Western Conference, while the Warriors are currently sixth in the standings. The Rockets have been really good so far this season, and I really like how balanced this roster has become. The Rockets have a blended build with young talent, veterans, and versatile two-way players.

Tonight's matchup will be challenging given how Steph Curry has been playing. Houston has the home-court advantage, and I think there are a few areas where the Rockets can really exploit Golden State if they execute their game plan.

Houston Needs to Make Stephen Curry Uncomfortable

Nov 5, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry (30) losing a ball out of bounds while defended by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Georges Niang (20) in the second quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Josefczyk-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Houston's big challenge tonight will be how they contain Curry. Obviously, that's easier said than done given that he's still one of the most dangerous offensive players in the game.

What makes Curry so hard to defend is that he doesn't need the ball in his hands at all to completely alter the course of a possession. He's always moving, always coming off the screen, always moving to the perimeter and forcing the defender to look at him even when he's not in possession.

I think Amen Thompson will be a massive factor in this one. He's got the athleticism, length, and defensive IQ to really trouble Curry. He's one of the league's better perimeter defenders, and this is the kind of game where Houston absolutely needs him to defend well.

The Rockets also have Marcus Smart and a number of other perimeter defenders who they can throw at Curry. One thing I'd like to see from Houston is a bit more physicality when Curry is running around on the screens.

Curry is going to take difficult shots no matter how well Houston defends him, so the Rockets need to make sure those shots aren't coming from defensive lapses and wide-open looks.

Alperen Sengun Could Have a Huge Night Against Golden State

Alperen Sengun has been playing great this season, and he could be the biggest difference-maker tonight. I've been really impressed with the continued development of his offensive game. He's already one of the better passing bigs in the game, but what makes him so difficult to defend is the sheer number of ways he can attack the defense.

Golden State has traditionally run small lineups and relied on defensive versatility, so Houston should do the same and get Sengun in early in the offense. He will most likely be guarded by Draymond Green, and even though he is undersized, he’s still one of the best defenders in the league.

I'd like to see the Rockets go to the paint and force the Warriors to deal with Sengun's size rather than settling for jumpers. Once Sengun is in that position inside, it opens the floor up for everyone else, as the defenders have to make a decision as to whether they stay home on Houston's shooters or go and provide help

Kevin Durant and Houston's Supporting Cast Must Be Aggressive

Durant has been absolutely excellent for Houston, and one of the things I've enjoyed about his integration with the Rockets is how naturally he can play with their younger guys. He's still one of the most difficult players in the game to defend, and to have a guy who can consistently create for you is a massive asset to Houston, especially when the offense starts to get flat.

Jarbari Smith has also been really solid this season. Smith has been one of Houston's more consistent offensive players, and his ability to stretch the floor will be a big deal against a Golden State defense.

Thompson is another player I'd like to see attack the basket throughout the game, as his athleticism is going to be a problem for defenses, particularly in transition.

Rockets Have a Chance to Make Another Statement in the West

I've been really impressed with Houston's start to the season, and when you look at that roster, you can't help but see a team with the pieces to go up against anyone in the West. The Rockets have the size, the athleticism, the defensive versatility, and the offensive talent so I think they have a real chance to be one of the better teams in the league this season.

If the Rockets want to win, they need to make sure Curry is in on every defensive action. They won’t slow him down offensively, but if I were the Rockets, I would blitz him more often than not.

With Durant and Curry at the forefront of the game, there's going to be plenty of entertainment, but I think Houston has the right personnel and the right matchups to win this game.