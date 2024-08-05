Boston Celtics Key Starter Could Open Up As Houston Rockets Trade Target
The Boston Celtics raised banner No. 18 after defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games during the 2023-24 NBA Finals. After years of building a perennial Eastern Conference team, they were named champions for the first time since 2008.
In building a championship core, though, the Celtics have put together quite a hefty payroll. Soon, they could offload some of their expensive players in the core, looking to keep on building a contending squad to try and capture another title or two with their current core of players.
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum -- at this point in time -- feel untouchable. Derrick White would be very, very hard for teams to grab. However, one starter might just be in reach for the Houston Rockets, or other teams around the league for that matter.
Of the Celtics' current core, Kristaps Porzingis might be the most available if the team is looking to clean up its tax bill. This could also be a move the Rockets should look to facilitate, should it become a possibility.
Given Houston's identity with their defense a season ago, Porzingis would add some elite defensive prowess with his size and shot-blocking ability. As proven during his time in Boston and with other stops, Porzingis can truthfully swing a game.
Offensively, Porzingis is an incredible floor-spacer, despite being 7-foot-3. He's also a vertical threat in the pick-and-roll action and is very versatile, being the first "unicorn" to hit the NBA.
Of course, the Rockets would have to spend quite a bit to land the star big man. Dillon Brooks and additional salary filler seem like a solid choice. His perimeter defense and floor-spacing, combined with his suitable salary makes him a strong selection. Young talent and draft capital would have to follow, using the trade to give the Celtics more long-term flexibility.
A big trade like this would change the trajectory in Houston and allow them more roster-building flexibility, as he'd help raise the floor and ceiling of the team while making a scheme more suitable for young players to develop.
Want to join the discussion? Like Rockets on SI Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Rockets news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.