Rockets' Jalen Green Named Trade Target for Magic
The Houston Rockets will likely have teams interested in working with them this offseason, and rivals could desire a deal that nets them star guard Jalen Green.
Bleacher Report suggests that a team that could be interested in Green is the shooter-needy Orlando Magic.
"Green is just the right age and has just the right skill set to fill in the gaps Orlando exhibited while turning in an admittedly impressive 2023-24 campaign. Of course, that's why landing him will require a major outlay of picks and valuable contracts—if Houston even answers the phone," Bleacher Report writes.
The last part of that final sentence is the kicker. Will the Rockets even answer the phone on Green calls? Chances are, the answer is no.
The Rockets will always be in rumors for star trades because they have an excess of first-round picks and can put together one of the best offers for any big-name player. However, the Rockets are still likely going to give Green at least one more season to prove he should be with the team long-term.
The Rockets will likely negotiate an extension with Green in the offseason considering he is eligible, but he will always be the marquee player going away from Houston in any big trade scenario. That being said, Houston still has a lot of faith in the 22-year-old, and a trade involving him this summer is highly unlikely.
