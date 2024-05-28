Inside The Rockets

NBA Trade Rumors: Hornets' LaMelo Ball to Rockets?

The Houston Rockets could cash in on future assets with Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball.

Mar 1, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball practices before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Rockets have the assets that can be traded for another star, and there are a number of directions they could go in to obtain that.

Bleacher Report suggests the idea of sending future assets to the Charlotte Hornets for All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

"Using LaMelo's murky health bill as the impetus for the Hornets to shop him is probably the most sensible angle. His ankle injuries are adding up, and he's appeared in just 58 games combined over the past two seasons," Bleacher Report writes.

"That will scare off teams. It shouldn't faze the Houston Rockets. They need someone who is more of a floor general than Fred VanVleet to weaponize the offense fully, and LaMelo has the off-ball stroke required to play off FVV, Amen Thompson and Alperen Şengün."

The idea of acquiring Ball should be intriguing for the Rockets. He's averaged 20 points and 7.4 assists per game in his career so far, but he's been hurt for a significant portion in each of the last two seasons.

If Ball could find a way to be healthy, his fit on the Rockets would certainly be intriguing. However, given his poor health record through four NBA seasons, it's probably best for Houston to move forward with its core as-is or target another star if the team chooses to do so.

Jeremy Brener

