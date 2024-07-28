Rockets and Nets Reportedly Discussed Recent Trade at the Trade Deadline
Much of the dialogue surrounding the Houston Rockets' willingness to strike a deal with the Brooklyn Nets centered around Mikal Bridges, as the public perception was that the Rockets coveted Bridges. Which would be understandable, as Bridges is seemingly the perfect player for Rockets coach Ime Udoka.
Bridges is a 19.6 point scorer who was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award just two seasons ago.
The Nets ultimately dealt Bridges to the New York Knicks, in a Godfather type of deal that saw Brooklyn land four unprotected first-round picks, a top-four protected first-round pick in 2025, an unprotected pick swap in 2028, and a second-round pick in 2025, along with Shake Milton, Bojan Bogdanovich, and Mamadi Diakite.
The deal was made after the Rockets and Nets agreed to terms on a deal that saw Houston return Brooklyn's own first-round picks in 2025 and 2026, as the Rockets opted instead for the Phoenix Suns' draft capital down the road, banking on the eventual demise of the Bradley Beal-Devin Booker-Kevin Durant trio.
However, the Rockets tried making that deal with the Nets long before it actually transpired, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who took to the Lowe Post to offer clarity on the timing.
"That was a deal that the Rockets approached the Nets about before the trade deadline. And then the Nets said, 'Okay we do need to go in a rebuild. Let's revisit this with the Rockets and if they're still cool with that, we'll do the Mikal Bridges deal."
The Rockets have faced criticism for not getting more in return from Brooklyn, especially considering the fact that next year's draft class is slated to feature Cooper Flagg, who is viewed as one of the best draft prospects of the last decade by virtually everyone.
