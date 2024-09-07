5 Beyond Wemby: Blake Wesley Has a Lot to Prove, So Why Can't He?
Blake Wesley, at the end of his sophomore campaign with the San Antonio Spurs, fell victim to one of his coach's many "Gregg Popovich-isms."
Hailing from Notre Dame, the point guard had ample potential. He stood 6-foot-3 and brought with him an eye for defense, which was arguably the biggest staple of his game. Whether it was picking off passes or jumping in front of defenders on help, he had that aspect of the game down.
The other half of it? As a point guard?
He was, as Popovich would put it, still learning to play.
"He's understanding what is expected of a point guard at this level, and he's getting better at it," the coach said of him and his development in Year 2.
Wesley hasn't filled up the stat sheets night after night the way a star point guard would in the NBA, but he also possessed a hustle and a spark to him that's kept him a part of Popovich's rotation through two seasons of minimal production.
And — as his goals read — he's only getting better.
“It really started in the weight room,” Wesley said midway through the season of his defensive improvements. "I gained 10 pounds over the summer. It really helped me get through screens. When guys bump me I can stay my ground and hold myself together.”
In a way, the way that Wesley aimed to be on the court — that is, unfaltering — the Spurs did, too. Spending last season at the bottom of the age list, but also in the Western Conference, made for a difficult season all-around.
Not only did standout rookie Victor Wembanyama have to learn to play with his teammates, but they had to learn to play with him. Wesley was no exception, but in the limited minutes he did receive, he showed that he was capable.
That was a big reason why his minutes kept coming.
“(Wesley) is somebody who improv(es) with more minutes,”Popovich explained. “It is hard to play very few minutes and look like you are improving, but he is playing enough now to where he can make decisions and learn either that ... the decision should have been different, or (it) was a great decision."
As Wesley continues to learn, he'll look to be as big of a producer for the Spurs as he can, especially as they continue to navigate their point guard situation. And while it's Stephon Castle who likely has the most to learn from incoming veteran Chris Paul, Wesley won't that opportunity for granted.
"I’m excited, man," he said. "He’s a great dude. We just worked out with him not too long ago at Summer League ... I’m enjoying it so far, and I can’t wait to learn and get the knowledge."
But while there is plenty for him to learn, he isn't yet in danger of losing his spot. Year 3 isn't a make-or-break year for the point guard, especially with Paul essentially on a rental contract. And as far as his teammates are concerned, he has a lot more to show San Antonio.
"(I've been) just trying to tell him to stay ready and be patient," Spurs point guard Tre Jones said. "When he gets his name called, he's been ready and gives us a huge spark."
The extent of that spark reaches beyond just his gameplay on the court. As much as he'll spend time learning individually, Wesley will also continue to work on being a "good teammate" — the trait he says was among the most impressive for last year's squad.
Safe to say, he likes where the Silver & Black stand.
"I feel like we are going to surprise a lot of people. We still have a lot of doubters and sleepers," Wesley said. "We want people to sleep on us because it’s only gonna motivate us, especially me."
So, with a potential spot in the lineup waiting for him as the Spurs begin Year 2 of their era with Victor Wembanyama, Wesley will be ready. The Spurs have a lot to prove as a team, but also individually.
Again, Wesley is no exception. He, too, knows where he can make the most improvements.
And he'll look to make them.
"Every time I step on the court, I don’t take it for granted," the point guard said. "One little thing can change everything, so I stay prayed up and keep God first.
"Year 3 is going to be big. I'm excited, and I'm ready to get to work."