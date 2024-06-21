Inside The Spurs

Spurs Draft Profile: Could Devin Carter Be San Antonio’s Best Option?

Devin Carter seems to check all of the boxes for the San Antonio Spurs, so, as the NBA Draft draws nearer, could the Providence guard be their best option?

Matt Guzman

Mar 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Providence Friars guard Devin Carter (22) shoots the ball against the Georgetown Hoyas in the first half at Capital One Arena.
Mar 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Providence Friars guard Devin Carter (22) shoots the ball against the Georgetown Hoyas in the first half at Capital One Arena. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Six days remain until the San Antonio Spurs take the podium to select the next rookies to join their team alongside Gregg Popovich and Victor Wembanyama, and they’re still in talks about who that might be.

There are ample ways for a team as young as the Spurs to improve — one being on defense and the other being through the bench. Yes, finding stars is important, but without key role players, a team is unlikely to make a deep push in the playoffs.

Interestingly enough, San Antonio is looking to improve in a third way. Not only does it want a starting caliber player, but it’s very well looking for a starting point guard to utilize both now and a in the years to follow.

There isn’t a shortage of options on that front, so the Spurs are in luck. Picking the right player for their system, however, is going to be the bigger challenge. Luckily for them, there is one player who seems to check the boxes: Devin Carter

Here’s what you need to know about the junior:

Basic Information

Name: Devin Carter

Age: 22

Hometown: Miami, Florida

School: Providence College

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 195 lbs

Wingspan: 6'9"

Providence Friars guard Devin Carter (22) celebrates after a play against the Butler Bulldogs.
Feb 10, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Providence Friars guard Devin Carter (22) celebrates after a play against the Butler Bulldogs during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

How Could Carter Help the Spurs?

As mentioned above, Carter is a point guard who looks, acts and plays like one.

Coming from Providence — and before that, South Carolina — the 22-year-old has no shortage of collegiate experience. If he were to join the Spurs, he’d already be older than Wembanyama and Sidy Cissoko, which gives him a few bonus points on the maturity ladder. At his best, he was a do-it-all star for the Friars, which is a big reason for his high draft stock.

Carter averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game and oftentimes displayed his athleticism on two-handed rejections or rebounds. He plays solid defense and would fit right in with Jeremy Sochan, Cissoko and, of course, Wembanyama on that end.

If he turns into the player he could be, the Spurs would have found their starting point guard. Carter has a high upside, a clear passion for the game and seems to know how to be in the right place at the right time on the court, making him an overall strong selection for the NBA’s youngest team.

Something to Watch

Despite his strong numbers last year, Carter did struggle mightily from deep during his first two seasons. That doesn’t diminish what he was able to do as a volume shooter for the Friars, but with a major adjustment coming his way going from college to the NBA, keeping that percentage up will be a challenge.

Much of Carter’s contributions on offense came off-ball, meaning the Spurs might be in a position to force a naturally off-ball player to play on-ball and set up an offense in the half court once again. It didn’t exactly go well last time, and while Carter did prove his ability to set up his teammates, he’ll need to make it more of a priority in order to truly gel with the other playmakers in San Antonio.

Carter makes a compelling case to be drafted with either of the Spurs’ two top-10 picks.

It’s just a matter of how much his positives outweigh the concerns that follow him.

Matt Guzman

