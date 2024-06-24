Spurs Draft Profile: How Would Matas Buzelis Fit Into San Antonio’s Overall Scheme?
Adding young talent is certainly a route the San Antonio Spurs can take to put themselves in a position to contend over the next few seasons. Victor Wembanyama is young and still learning to impact the game in a way only he can, which leaves room for other budding stars to grow alongside him.
Players like Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell are both likely to be core pieces moving forward, and the Spurs know that, which is why they’re looking for not only talented players, but pieces that can complement the stars they already have. A true point guard with a high ceiling is an example, but so, is a sizable wing that could help generate offense in the half court.
That’s where Matas Buzelis comes in.
Buzelis spent last season with the NBA’s G League Ignite squad — now learned to be discontinued — which gave him some experience at an NBA level, but now the question remains whether it can translate to a big-time roster. Rest assured, the Spurs will be asking that question.
Here’s what you need to know:
Basic Information
Name: Matas Buzelis
Age: 19
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Prior: NBA G League Ignite
Height: 6'9"
Weight: 197 lbs
Wingspan: 6'10"
What Would Buzelis Bring to San Antonio?
With his size, Buzelis fits the frame of an NBA wing capable of getting hot from the field. He has obvious athletic prowess and a nose for the game with a strong sense of defensive positioning.
As an on-ball defender, Buzelis could slow down opposing playmakers on the perimeter, and if done right, could force them into either a bad shot or giving up the ball. And with the pieces San Antonio already has, the latter could mean having to face Wembanyama down low, which could make for a strong one-two punch on defense.
Additionally, Buzelis has experience at the NBA level, coming from the G League Ignite program. He’s played against other professionals — including the Spurs’ 7-foot-4 phenom during the Rising Stars Challenge — and would enter the league already having a sense for its speed and style.
“We play against NBA players,” Buzelis said when asked what benefits playing for NBA G League Ignite provided. “Lottery picks. We play NBA rules, so it’s a big advantage for us. … Also, playing with an NBA basketball (helps). It’s not easy to adjust to.”
Overall, the Chicago native has a lot of pros to his game. And while there are some ways he can improve as a playmaker, Buzelis knows how to create space for himself to generate more shots.
He just needs to be able to do so.
Something to Watch
Simply put, Buzelis needs to get stronger.
When driving in against defenders — which are only going to get stronger as he faces mainstay NBA rosters — the 19-year-old seemed to be thrown off of his path and wasn’t able to get the shots he was hoping to. Because of that, he didn’t quite have the consistency he’d have liked on the stat sheet.
In addition, Buzelis only shot 26 percent from behind the arc, which is — to be blunt — abysmal for a prospective wing “shooter.” San Antonio would be taking a chance on him as far as shooting goes, but it does have a strong history of developing shooters to fit a scheme, so his 3-point figure isn’t necessarily a deal-breaker.
As Buzelis ages and spends time in the NBA, he’ll likely put on muscle and learn how best to use his size to create space and open looks for himself. That ability isn’t quite there for him, yet, but for it to reach a productive level isn’t out of the question.
Plus, he does bring a lot to the table otherwise.