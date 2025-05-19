13-Year NBA Veteran Reveals He Was Almost Traded to Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Jonas Valančiūnas was nearly a San Antonio Spur. The timing was just slightly off.
Following three stints of at least three years with the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans, the center found his way to the Washington Wizards through free agency on a three-year, $30 million deal to help the East-Coast team build around Alexandre Sarr.
His tenure there didn't last long.
At February's trade deadline, Valančiūnas was sent to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko, who was dealt three days prior in the deal that brought De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs, and two second-round picks. Had San Antonio wanted the center itself, it had the chips to make a deal.
“I found out I was going to (play with) Doma(ntas Sabonis),” Valančiūnas said on a Lithuanian podcast episode with BasketNews. "There were other teams in the mix — some new potential destinations ... Denver came up. Phoenix, too — things were unclear there with Nurkić."
"San Antonio was also in the picture," he added.
Valančiūnas finished the year averaging 8.7 points, seven rebounds, and just under two assists for Sacramento, serving as a solid backup for Sabonis. Had the Spurs wanted to bolster their frontcourt depth, he could have been an option with Cissoko.
Then again, without Cissoko, the Fox trade would likely have looked different.
Related Articles
Perspective Paramount as Dylan Harper Prepares for NBA Draft
What Options Do San Antonio Spurs Have with Pick No. 2?