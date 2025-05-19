Inside The Spurs

13-Year NBA Veteran Reveals He Was Almost Traded to Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs were nearly involved in a mid-season trade for Jonas Valančiūnas

Feb 2, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) battles for a loose ball along with New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
SAN ANTONIO — Jonas Valančiūnas was nearly a San Antonio Spur. The timing was just slightly off.

Following three stints of at least three years with the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, and New Orleans Pelicans, the center found his way to the Washington Wizards through free agency on a three-year, $30 million deal to help the East-Coast team build around Alexandre Sarr.

His tenure there didn't last long.

At February's trade deadline, Valančiūnas was sent to the Sacramento Kings for Sidy Cissoko, who was dealt three days prior in the deal that brought De'Aaron Fox to the Spurs, and two second-round picks. Had San Antonio wanted the center itself, it had the chips to make a deal.

“I found out I was going to (play with) Doma(ntas Sabonis),” Valančiūnas said on a Lithuanian podcast episode with BasketNews. "There were other teams in the mix — some new potential destinations ... Denver came up. Phoenix, too — things were unclear there with Nurkić."

"San Antonio was also in the picture," he added.

Valančiūnas finished the year averaging 8.7 points, seven rebounds, and just under two assists for Sacramento, serving as a solid backup for Sabonis. Had the Spurs wanted to bolster their frontcourt depth, he could have been an option with Cissoko.

Then again, without Cissoko, the Fox trade would likely have looked different.

