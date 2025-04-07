15-Year NBA Veteran's Polarizing Take on LeBron James, Lakers
Entering Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers currently hold the third seed in the Western Conference. If the playoffs were to start today, they would match up against the Golden State Warriors in a must-watch first-round playoff series. However, there are still several games left this season and a lot of opportunity for change in the standings.
While there's no denying the offensive talent that LA boasts with LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves, there are some questions about the rest of the roster and how they might do against other talented offenses. On the topic of the Lakers, former NBA Champion and San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green shared a polarizing take on their playoff outlook.
"I don't know if [LeBron James] can play the five position at the age of 40 for a seven-game series," Green shared. "...They need all hands on deck for them to have a chance against teams like OKC [and] Houston...They're gonna need their offense just as much as their defense."
Even though James may go down as the greatest basketball player of all time when his career is over, Green doesn't overlook the fact that at 40 years old the Lakers can't put everything on his back. While James is likely set to make his 21st All-NBA appearance, the Lakers won't be able to make an NBA Finals run if everything rests on the play of the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
After a blowout win against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, the Lakers have a chance to bolster their resume before the playoffs with a rematch on Tuesday night against the West's top seed.
Related Articles
Donovan Mitchell's Brutally Honest Statement After Spurs-Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Ruled Out During Spurs Game
Latest Report on Kevin Durant's Preferred Trade Destinations