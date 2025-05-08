17-Year NBA Veteran Throws Shade at Celtics vs Knicks Game
The NBA playoffs have been nothing short of entertaining so far, as the first round saw upsets like the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Los Angeles Lakers and game-winners like Aaron Gordon's put-back slam. Now, to start the second round of the playoffs, the entertainment is still there, with highlight reel moments already littered across every series.
For the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics series, the Knicks have come out strong and taken a 2-0 series lead after their win Wednesday night. With the reigning NBA Champions on the ropes, fans across the league have started reacting to their performance. That includes former San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay, who threw some shade at the two sides.
"I’m convinced nobody knows what to do inside of the 3pt line nowadays," Gay said to his X account. His message refers to the poor three-point shooting from both sides, as the Knicks converted just nine of their 31 attempts, and the Celtics converted 10 of their 40 attempts.
Even though NBA teams are scoring more than ever, the Knicks and Celtics game ended with a final score of just 91-90, as the lack of three-pointers significantly changed the score. While Gay was a shooter during his time in the league, he was always at his best when attacking the lane.
While Gay might be looking for change in the NBA, that isn't coming anytime soon. Especially with seven-footers like Wembanyama shooting them frequently, the three-point shot has changed basketball forever.
Related Articles
Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True
Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story