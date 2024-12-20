3 Key Takeaways from the Spurs' OT Victory Over the Hawks
The San Antonio Spurs pulled off a hard-fought 133-126 overtime victory against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night, showcasing the promise and potential of their revamped lineup.
While Victor Wembanyama’s insane 42-point performance stole the spotlight, it was far from a one-man show.
The Spurs are once again beginning to look like a team that could make some noise—if they can stay healthy. Here are three big takeaways from the win:
It's All About Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama just keeps delivering.
The second-year star dropped a jaw-dropping 42 points in the win, showing off his other-worldly mix of size, skill, and confidence.
Whether it was attacking the rim or hitting mid-range jumpers, he made it look easy. Nights like this make it clear why he’s the centerpiece of San Antonio’s rebuild.
Sochan Does It All ... Again
Jeremy Sochan was the glue guy for the Spurs once again.
Playing a team-high 42 minutes, he chipped in 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists, and added two blocks—all while battling through a healing broken thumb.
Sochan’s hustle and versatility were on full display, making a huge impact on both ends. He’s proving to be more than just a role player in year three.
Vassell’s Return to the Starting Lineup
Devin Vassell didn’t just come back—he came back hot.
Dropping 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting, including 5-for-7 from three, he gave the Spurs exactly what they needed on offense. His sharpshooting helped open up the floor and added a spark to the new starting lineup of Chris Paul, Vassell, Harrison Barnes, Sochan, and Wembanyama.
They clicked on both ends of the court, and if everyone stays healthy, this lineup could be the key to more wins.