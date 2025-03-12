Inside The Spurs

Anthony Davis' Official Injury Status for Spurs vs Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have announced Anthony Davis' status against the San Antonio Spurs

Matt Guzman

Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center.
Feb 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. / John Hefti-Imagn Images
Anthony Davis might not suit up for the remainder of the season for Dallas, let alone Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. There is a spark of hope for the 32-year-old, however.

Less than a week ago, the Mavericks said in a statement that Davis is "improving daily" and has been cleared for "more dynamic on-court movements," paving the way for a return, should he opt for one.

Still, it won't make much difference for the immediate future.

Davis, along with a slew of other Mavericks, are listed as out on the team's most recent availability report. The full list is as follows:

  • Anthony Davis - OUT (Left Adductor; Strain)
  • Daniel Gafford - OUT (Right Knee; Sprain)
  • Jaden Hardy - OUT (Right Ankle; Sprain)
  • Kyrie Irving - OUT (Left Knee; Sprain/ACL tear)
  • Kai Jones - OUT (Left Quad; Strain)
  • Dereck Lively II - OUT (Right Ankle; Stress Fracture)
  • Olivier-Maxence Prosper - OUT (Right Wrist; Sprain)
  • P.J. Washington - QUESTIONABLE (Right Ankle; Sprain)
  • Brandon Williams - QUESTIONABLE (Left Hamstring; Tightness)
  • Dante Exum - QUESTIONABLE (Right Hamstring; Tightness)
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the H
Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Davis will miss his 14th straight game since suffering an adductor strain in his Dallas debut, but while his recovery timeline remains in the air, the Mavericks did find a sliver of success in San Antonio on Monday, snapping their five-game losing skid.

Another win would help their case at remaining in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. Given the Spurs' depleted state without Victor Wembanyama, such an outcome isn't outlandish, either. Even without Davis.

Tipoff from Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.

