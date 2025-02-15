Anthony Edwards' Victor Wembanyama Statement Goes Viral
When the San Antonio Spurs selected Victor Wembanyama as the number one selection just over a year ago in the 2023 NBA Draft, the world knew the potential the French phenom had as one of the future best players the NBA has to offer.
Many have projected the budding 21-year-old to be one of the best talents in the league for the next decade plus, while others have already dubbed him with future face of the league status.
Among the latest to comment on Wembanyama's future in the league is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.
When asked if he believed he could be the next face of the NBA, Edwards turned down the title in favor of Wembanyama.
“Not really… That’s what they’ve got Wemby for.” Edwards said.
Wembanyama has wasted no time in his second season to make a masterful impact for the Spurs. In 46 games, the Frenchman has averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a league-leading 3.8 blocks a night to earn his first All-Star nod and a potential Defensive Player of the Year award on the horizon as well.
Of course it's early, but Edwards' analysis of Wembanyama having the ability to carry the torch may not be too far off.
On Sunday, Edwards and Wembanyama will face off in the festivities when Kenny's Young Stars match up against Chuck's Global Stars in the first round of the newly implemented tournament-style All-Star Game.
