Bam Adebayo Compares Nikola Jokic to Five-Time NBA Champion
SAN ANTONIO — Modern-day NBA big men have been shifting toward a positionless style of play for several years as the league changes its style, but for the few traditionalists left, there remain plenty of blueprints to follow.
For Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, his list of role models is simple.
“Tim Duncan," he began when asked by Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson. "Kevin Garnett, Lamar Odom … and the wild card for me was always Chris Bosh."
Adebayo has spent the last eight seasons with the Heat, including the run to the NBA Finals with Jimmy Butler III during the league's postseason bubble. Before Thursday, the center had earned a spot on the NBA's All-Defensive teams five different times.
When asked to make a comparison for Duncan, Adebayo, was quick to speak.
“I would say Nikola Jokić just from a fundamental aspect," he said, "(or) an older Kevin Durant."
The latter comparison stemmed from the fact that Durant "gets to his spots" at will, which was a big reason Duncan found the success he did. As for the former, even Jokić cited Duncan as a role model.
"Back in Serbia, I didn't follow the NBA that much," Jokić said during the 2023 postseason, "but when I came here, it was Tim Duncan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Boris Diaw (and) Dirk Nowitzki. Players like that."
Duncan and Jokić both have several accolades that intertwine their careers. And if Duncan is any blueprint for Jokić moving forward, he could be atop the NBA for several more seasons.
