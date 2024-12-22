Bassey Continues To Impress Off The Bench With Double-Double
Charles Bassey was the best player on the floor Saturday not named Victor Wembanyama. Too bad we did not see enough of him.
Wembanyama and Bassey led the San Antonio Spurs past the Portland Trailblazers Saturday night at the Frost Bank Center 114-94.
Bassey, the reserve center, scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds in only 18 minutes of action for the Spurs. He was the perfect compliment to Wembanyama, who had a block party with 10 blocked shots on the evening.
Bassey was a very consistent 7-of-9 from the field. Whenever he touched the ball, it appeared to go in. Had Bassey played more minutes, he might have Wembanyama like numbers. The big Frenchman had 30 points Saturday night to go with his blocks.
Bassey posted career highs in points and rebounds. He delivered a double-double off the bench. It was his second such game in his last five times on the floor.
"For me, the more games I play, the more experience I get," Bassey said after the game. "I have been consistent recently coming in off the bench."
Bassey credits the team effort for his individual success on the court. The synergy between the players was outstanding he said.
"We just went with our game plan. We went into the game thinking about defense," Bassey said. "It's the communication. It's like a quarterback talking to the guys on the floor. I really like the way we communicate. The more games we play, the better we are getting."
Bassey knows his role and the team. He knows he is needed off the bench to spell Wembanyama. He said he is content.
"I am just doing my job," Bassey said. "I know defensive teams win games. I am counted on for my defense. The offense will come along with it."
Bassey said the players are buying into the game plan and following the implementation of the plan into the games.
"We just build on the chemistry that we make in practice. The chemistry is coming together," Bassey said. "What we are doing in practice is ultimately transferring into the games."