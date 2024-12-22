Spurs Star Victor Wembanyama Inches Closer to Coveted NBA Record Following 10-Block Performance
The San Antonio Spurs will head into their Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks two games above .500 and tied with the Golden State Warriors for the last spot in the NBA Play-In tournament after a 114-94 win against the Portland Trailblazers.
The elite shot-blocking prowess of second-year star Victor Wembanyama is a big reason why.
The 7-foot-4 second-year player from France tied his career high in shots blocked with 10 Saturday night against Portland. He also had 30 points, including four 3-pointers, seven rebounds and three assists.
For reference, the NBA single-game record for shots blocked is 17, which was set by Elmore Smith on October 28, 1973. The most shots blocked by Shaquille O’Neal in a single game was 15 and Manute Bol had 15 blocked shots twice in his career.
Wembanyama isn’t far off from matching those numbers. He’s only in his second NBA season and figures to continue to improve his shot blocking skills, as well as his overall basketball skills. He also has the body to become on of the game’s greatest shot blockers (as well as a few other skills, but that’s for another column).
He’s also 4 inches taller than Smith and 3 inches taller than O’Neal (but 3 inches shorter than Bol). Hakeem Olajuwon is the NBA’s all-time leader in blocks (3,830) and was 4 inches shorter than Wembanyama.
The Spurs’ center fits the mold and has shown enough for Spurs’ fans and media to wonder not if, but when Wembanyama will tie or break the NBA’s single-game record for shots blocked.
A national TV audience on Christmas day (noon CST, ABC), at one of the sport’s grandest arenas in Madison Square Garden, would be a good time to set a new record and make a big splash.