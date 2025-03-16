Big LeBron James Injury Update Before Lakers-Spurs
A little over a week ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of the hottest teams in the NBA. Due to a plethora of injuries, including one to LeBron James, that situation has changed entirely.
Since then, the Lakers have lost four games in a row and dropped from the second seed to the fifth seed in the Western Conference. While the team has been struggling without LeBron James, there's a new update from Shams Charania of ESPN before the team faces off against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.
"I'm told LeBron James is having his first workout since that groin strain last weekend," Charania said. "He's having his first on-court workout in Los Angeles here today. He is expected though, to miss at least another week."
Even though the Lakers clearly need James as the team struggles, they're not going to rush his return.
"His exact return will be based on how his body responds to increased activity over the coming days and the coming weeks," Charania said. "The Lakers will be very cautious. He's 40 years old, this is a soft tissue injury...look for him to miss at least another week of game action."
As the Los Angeles Lakers gear up to face the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, expect LeBron to remain out.
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:30 p.m. EST on Monday.
