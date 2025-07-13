Spurs Rookie Dylan Harper Lets Defense Define Summer League Debut
LAS VEGAS — Ryan Nembhard was about to be in trouble.
Bringing the ball up with 1:18 left in the first half of the Dallas Mavericks' NBA 2K26 Summer League bout against the San Antonio Spurs Saturday afternoon, one defender awaited him at the half-court line. He was smiling.
For the first time in four months, Dylan Harper was getting a block.
"I was smiling the whole game," Harper said, "just happy to be out there ... I was itching to get back on the court."
Harper locked in on Nembhard, who opted to drive toward the basket from the right side. Coming from the left, the Spurs' rookie waited until the last moment to jump. Once he reached his peak, sending the ball back over Nembhard's head, he kept going.
"He looked like me a little bit," Spurs rookie Carter Bryant joked.
Harper's block stood as perhaps the most impressive play from his debut with San Antonio. In 17 minutes, the point guard logged 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and the lone block on an impressive 5-for-11 shooting clip to help the Spurs to a 76-69 victory over the Mavericks.
Still, the rookie wasn't fully satisfied.
"Being out there felt good," he admitted. "Getting to win the game, that was the best part ... (but) I could have done better."
READ MORE: Spurs Bask in 'Team Win' After Summer League Opener
Cooper Flagg finished with a game-high 31 points of his own; thanks to Harper and Bryant, he neither made it 40 nor won the game. But he tried.
"We kind of showed the NBA world what we're about." Harper said.
Entering Saturday's contest, Harper's status was in flux. Shortly after he was drafted, the Spurs disclosed that the rookie had suffered a minor groin injury that would keep him sidelined for the team's three-game slate at the California Classic in San Francisco.
Game 1 in Las Vegas was the same story, but a positive pattern of aggression Harper showed during practices the week leading up to his debut allowed him to join the rotation on a minutes restriction.
"It's been a steady climb," Spurs Summer League coach Mike Noyes said. "The big thing (was) Dylan felt ready. We were very happy to have him out there."
The bonus for Harper was getting to play with Bryant.
"It’s been a long time coming," Bryant explained after he was drafted by the Spurs. "We had a lot of conversations throughout high school ... for him to be my draft buddy ... and represent San Antonio is dope.”
In the duo's first contest together, Harper showcased his ability to score near the rim, even drawing a couple of goaltending calls, but had the same luck as Bryant when it came to shooting from distance. The pair went a combined 0-for-11 from 3-point range; they made up for it with defense.
"If you don't play defense, you're not going to be on the court," Harper said, stressing the other side of his game. "I'm trying my best. Learning new stuff ... It's an area I look to grow and keep my game built around."
Development coach first, Noyes readily signed off on Harper's plan.
"For him, it starts defensively," he said. "Offensively, he's going to find his rhythm, find his flow, but defensively, he had times where he really guarded."
READ MORE: For Harper, All Roads Lead to San Antonio
"He's a helluva defender," Bryant added emphatically. "He's one of, if not the, best guard defender in this draft class."
Bryant has influenced Harper's defensive grit the same way Harper has influenced Bryant's scoring ability.
As the saying has been for the Summer Spurs, Noyes is happy to oversee the process of iron sharpening iron.
"Him and Carter, they both bring great size," Noyes said. "They are enormous. They are strong. They are built for the NBA ... as Dylan gets back in shape, we know he's a two-way player."
For the remainder of the summer, Harper's personal plan remains the same: if he's available, he'll play. In a likely scenario, San Antonio will hold him out for the back half of Summer League to allow more time to rest before the beginning of training camp.
But he hasn't officially been ruled out for his first scheduled matchup against former teammate Ace Bailey — one that "might feel weird" for him.
"I'm definitely looking forward to it," Harper said.
Whether it be Bailey or another star, however, Harper will line up on defense with a smile. He'll size up his opponent before moving in in hopes of making another stop, or even better, getting another block.
Because if nothing else, he's got a strong nose for trouble.
"He created some big turnovers for us," Noyes said. "As excited as everyone is for his offense, we are extremely excited for what he brings defensively."