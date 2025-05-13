Blockbuster NBA Trade Idea Sends Giannis Antetokounmpo to Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — Another day, another Giannis Antetokounmpo mock trade.
The Milwaukee Bucks will have their hands full this offseason as both they and Antetokounmpo decide what the best course of action is moving forward.
Without Damian Lillard in the picture for next season — the 34-year-old tore his achilles in Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs — the Bucks will be hard pressed to make a deep playoff run. Making matters worse?
They aren't able to fall back on draft capital or young assets.
A likely solution for Milwaukee is to part ways with Antetokounmpo to help preserve its future. A fitting suitor, by means of tradable assets, is the San Antonio Spurs. In a recent breakdown, CBS Sports drafted a potential deal involving the two teams and the New Orleans Pelicans.
This scenario is unlikely. If the Spurs do decide to make a run at Antetokounmpo, they'd likely leverage the assets they do have — sending both Castle and the No. 2 overall pick is out of the picture.
There exist several packages that include one or the other in addition to several other first-round picks and young players, but San Antonio shouldn't be expected to bite at a deal where it loses its rising star and a future one, as well.
If Milwaukee plays it stubborn, it'll have to find another team to barter with.
