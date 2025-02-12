Boston Celtics vs San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs are concluding their six-game road trip with a stop in Boston to take on the Celtics at the TD Garden. The Spurs are currently 2-3 on this trip and a win against the 2nd seed in the Eastern Conference would be a perfect end.
Wednesday's game will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. However, in the last two seasons, the Spurs have unfortunately been swept by the Celtics. San Antonio is hoping things may be different this time around with the addition of De'Aaron Fox.
The Spurs are heading into the game with four players listed on the injury report: Charles Bassey, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix.
Charles Bassey is out due to a left MCL sprain, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram, and Riley Minix are all out due to their two-way G League contracts. Victor Wembanyama is listed as available.
The Celtics have six players listed on their injury report: Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Torrey Craig, JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson.
Jaylen Brown is listed as QUESTIONABLE as he deals with right knee soreness.
Jrue Holiday is out with right shoulder impingement, Torrey Craig is questionable as he is reconditioning to return to competition from a right ankle injury, JD Davison, Drew Peterson, and Anton Watson are all out due to their two-way G League contracts.
The San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics will face off Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Victor Wembanyama Becomes Youngest All-Star in Franchise History
Sacramento is Selling; Are Spurs Buying? Behind the De'Aaron Fox Saga
Victor Wembanyama's Jersey from Interaction with Young Fan Hits Auction