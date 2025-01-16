Inside The Spurs

LOOK: Victor Wembanyama's Jersey from Interaction with Young Fan Hits Auction

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama gave a young fan his game-worn jersey following a win over the Brooklyn Nets on the road 19 days ago. Now, it's up for auction with a $10,000 starting bid.

SAN ANTONIO — All good things come to an end. A four-game win streak the San Antonio Spurs went on in late November, for instance. The end of a blowout victory counts, too.

Or, for a young Spurs fan in Brooklyn, N.Y., his dreams of growing up with a game-worn Victor Wembanyama jersey. Those were dashed Wednesday.

"Sometimes, the easiest way to get something is to ask," the beginning of a long-winded auction listing on Goldin read, "but it seems as if this simple truth is often forgotten due to the fear of rejection. Sure, rejection is a possibility, but so, too, is the possibility of getting exactly what you want."

The listing was referring to a Spurs City Edition Wembanyama jersey from Dec. 27 — a game the Spurs won by nine points in Brooklyn to conclude a Christmas road trip — which ended up in the hands of a young fan whose sign had asked for a post-game jersey swap.

Wembanyama delivered in what became one of two viral moments surrounding the exchange. He took the fan's small retail jersey and posed for a photo with him on the court. Nineteen days later, the center caught wind of the jersey's $10,000 starting bid.

Safe to say, he was amused.

The bidding for Wembanyama's jersey begins next Wednesday, Jan. 22. No bids have yet been made, but chances are plenty of users have added the item to their "watch list." And when the festivities begin, it's not likely to last long.

As for any lessons to be learned? Perhaps Wembanyama will think twice before giving out jerseys to fans. Or maybe he's as big into The Bible as the author of the listing was.

"Ask and you shall receive," it read.

