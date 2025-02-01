Sacramento is Selling; Are Spurs Buying? Behind the De'Aaron Fox Saga
A change was imminent. A change was made.
Now, the cards are beginning to fall.
A little over a month ago, the Sacramento Kings decided it best to "change things up." Mike Brown, preparing for a flight to Los Angeles — one road game against LeBron James' Lakers broke up what otherwise would've been a nine-game home stand — got the call from the team's general managers.
After two full seasons, a second NBA Coach of the Year Award and the Kings' first playoff berth since 2006, Brown was out. In his place, Doug Christie was named interim coach and Brown's third season lighting the beam was over.
It had been two weeks since he'd done so.
“This was a difficult decision," Monte McNair said in a press release that same day. "I want to thank Mike for his many contributions to the organization."
Those contributions were easy to point out. As Brown noted, he liked to "roll the dice," and the organization seemed to match his energy. Pacers big man Damontas Sabonis was brought in and Tyrese Haliburton was shipped out.
Beyond that, De'Aaron Fox had settled into his role as an All-NBA point guard, averaging above 25 points per game as one of the quickest facilitators in the league. In Year 2 of Brown's tenure, however, none of that was enough.
READ MORE: Spurs in Stronger Position for Fox After Kings Shake-Up?
Flanked by a slow start in Year 3, the growing unrest in Sacramento reached its peak. The result came at Brown's expense — a move that drew heavy criticism from a slew of other NBA coaches — and subsequently jumpstarted the talks between Fox's camp and the Kings.
The star had just one season remaining on his contract after 2025, but his interest in signing a new supermax deal worth ≈ $345 million was waning.
Fox enjoyed hard coaching, and Brown's experience provided that, but he was gone. So, what next?
It seems the writing is on the wall.
Examining Fox's Fit in San Antonio
Wednesday morning, De'Aaron Fox took a moment to weigh in on the widespread rumors regarding his future in Sacramento.
“In this league, I expect the unexpected,” he said, speaking from Philadelphia ahead of facing the 76ers. “I think crazier things have happened.”
Indeed they had, and unlike Jimmy Butler, the Kings star wasn't the center of any drama. He hadn't even spoken out against the firing of Brown, though his dispute of any alleged animosity shared between the two seemed to underscore his unspoken stance.
As such, it made sense why the Kings would be willing to work with him on finding a new home, especially if the alternative was losing him to free agency in 2026 without receiving so much as a second-round pick in return.
If Fox wants out, his wish is likely to be granted. The incentive to do so is high; emotions, too. Still, he wasn't going to let on more than necessary.
“That’s their decision to make," Fox added. "I can’t tell them not to listen to offers or I can’t tell them to listen to offers.”
As the remainder of the season shakes out, the Kings are certainly going to do the latter. With some familial ties to San Antonio for Fox along with reported "mutual interest" between both parties, it seems that McNair and Brian Wright will be inclined to pick up the phone. Why?
Victor Wembanyama would marvel at the idea of a guard as quick as Fox.
Of course, no deal between the Spurs and Kings could be made without several considerations.
The situation in Sacramento is intriguing beyond just the players involved. Given Fox’s quasi-expiring contract — currently worth the remainder of his $34 million allotment this season and ≈ $37 million next season — and desire to land with Wembanyama and the Spurs, the Kings recognize the need to move him before he walks and leaves them empty-handed.
As such, it isn’t a seller’s market. San Antonio holds the leverage in any potential deal. Let’s look at it.
By the numbers, the Spurs would only need to include Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson to match Fox’s incoming contract.
Who says no? I jest.
Realistically, a deal for Fox would need to include at least two key player assets and a slew of picks. With nine first-rounders to work with, that leaves plenty to be desired in Sacramento. One player asset in particular it would likely covet, to no surprise, is Stephon Castle.
If the Kings had the option, they’d likely put a foot down and demand the former No. 4 overall pick for Fox, but at the risk of a fallen-through deal, that isn’t a viable pathway. As such, the workaround is likely getting other teams involved to cycle a slew of picks and potentially other disgruntled stars.
READ MORE: Despite NBA Rejection, Jamaree Bouyea Not Done Working
At the moment, there aren’t any concrete indications of who those teams might be, but if the Spurs are serious about landing Fox, they’d be happy to help facilitate a multi-team deal to avoid losing a player with as high an upside as Castle.
Especially if it strengthens their ideal “superpower.”
"At the statistical, collective, and individual level, we are already seeing an evolution," Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said of building around Wembanyama. “Particularly with Victor. We want to build a superpower, ultra-competitive that lasts for a long time."
Considering the current roster, pieces like Johnson, Collins and even Vassell aren’t untouchable, as they aren’t integral to such an effort. Harrison Barnes and Chris Paul — assuming they remain on the team through the end of the year — are likely short-term pieces, and when they move on, Fox would become the oldest player on a team with an upward trajectory in the West.
If done right, Vassell’s mighty contract could help satisfy a deal to bring in Fox without giving up too much, though that would be a tough pill to swallow. All of it is.
The last time the Spurs dealt for a major player was when Kawhi Leonard made his reprehensible exit in July 2018 to bring both DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl to San Antonio. Before that? Jeremy Sochan’s colored-hair predecessor was given Silver & Black threads in 1993.
This move doesn’t feel so major, but given history, it would be rare. And it could certainly work. The Spurs, according to Shams Charania, are Fox’s preferred destination and San Antonio has inquired about the star, but as of Friday evening, there aren’t any imminent deals in the works. That very well could change with the NBA’s Feb. 3 trade deadline drawing closer.
After all, the Kings are selling. But who’s buying?
“One thing for sure,” Wembanyama said, addressing the trade rumors, “our roster won’t stay the same over the next (few) years. Every roster changes a little bit.”