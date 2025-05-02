Breaking: Gregg Popovich Announces Big Coaching Decision
Since 1996-97, Gregg Popovich has been the head of the San Antonio Spurs, leading the team to five NBA championships during his run.
For the first time in nearly three decades, the San Antonio Spurs will have a new head coach.
On Friday, Popovich announced he would be stepping away as head coach of the team to take on the role as Team President. Popovich had a stroke in November 2024 and took an indefinite leave of absence from the team.
"While my love and passion for the game remain, l've decided it's time to step away as head coach," said Popovich in a statement. "I'm forever grateful to the wonderful players, coaches, staff and fans who allowed me to serve them as the Spurs head coach and am excited for the opportunity to continue to support the organization, community and city that are so meaningful to
me."
Popovich won an NBA record 1,422 regular season games as the Spurs bench boss.
The Spurs made the playoffs in 22 of Popovich's 29 seasons. He won 170 playoff games en route to five championships.
Popovich signed a five-year extension with the organization in July 2023 that would've kept him as the head coach through the 2027-28 season if he didn't make the decision to step away.
Along with his success with the Spurs, Popovich led Team USA to the gold medal in the 2020 Olympics.