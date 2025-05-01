Former 3x NBA Champion's Bold LeBron James, Luka Doncic Statement
On paper, the Los Angeles Lakers duo of LeBron James and Luka Doncic is arguably the best duo of the NBA playoffs. However, their on-court results during the playoffs dispute that claim.
Despite that, former San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers champion Danny Green believes that they're the best duo in the NBA playoffs.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back program, Green presented his best duo's in the NBA playoffs.
"Luka and Bron are there right now, we don't know how long they're going to be alive," Green said. "Steph and Jimmy are very much alive. I put Steph and Jimmy behind Luka and Bron... I can't base it all off one game, one series. In totality, Luka, Bron, then Steph, and Jimmy."
From a legacy standpoint, it makes sense to put LeBron James and Luka Doncic at the top of the list. However, when it comes to current capabilities, then it doesn't make sense at all. If anything, they should be fourth on the list, only ahead of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The day Green made the claims, both Luka Doncic and LeBron James were eliminated in the playoffs in a quick five-game series. Jayson Tatuma and Jaylen Brown are the only duo in the second round of the playoffs, but they also have the best team out of all the options.
