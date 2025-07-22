Breaking: Recent Spurs Player Signs One-Year Deal With New Team
The San Antonio Spurs have not had as impactful a 2025 offseason as many were expecting, but they have still made some improvements. Of course, the Spurs drafted Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant to add two of the most promising rookies in this year's class, but they also signed backup center Luke Kornet and made a single trade with the Washington Wizards.
The Spurs' lone trade this summer was sending Malaki Branham, Blake Wesley, and a 2026 second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Kelly Olynyk.
However, the Wizards must have felt that their guard room was already too busy, so they did not need both Branham and Wesley. Subsequently, the Wizards agreed to a buyout with Wesley, allowing him to sign with a new team.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Wesley has found his new home, signing a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
"Free agent guard Blake Wesley has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN," Charania posted. "The former Spurs first-round pick shot 37% on 3s in second half of last season and now lands a new role in Portland."
Wesley, 22, spent the first three years of his career in San Antonio after the franchise selected him 25th overall in 2022. However, his opportunity with the Spurs has decreased every year. His minutes and points per game have each taken a dip year-to-year, as the young guard is likely relieved that he gets to start fresh with a new franchise.