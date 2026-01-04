SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs have a perimeter defense problem. They didn't shy away from it after their third home loss in the last four tries.

Riding a two-game win streak, the Spurs hoped to put back-to-back losses to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers behind them with a win over the middling Portland Trail Blazers. Instead, Tiago Splitter's squad came out firing with clear motive.

"We need to rebound the ball better," the Blazers' acting coach said. "They just played with more energy (last time). They got to the spots they wanted. We've got to be better guarding them and rebounding the ball."

Portland held the Spurs to the lowest scoring quarter on either side of the ball while amassing 35 points and six made 3s. It shot 42 percent from distance on the night, and won the rebounding battle by four to help secure a 115-110 road victory.

"If we continue to guard how we've guarded at the start of games, I think teams will continue to shoot like that," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson admitted. "It's been enough of a sample size ... I don't think (tonight) is an outlier."

Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson yells out to players during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Johnson's claim is supported by recent numbers. In the Spurs' last three losses, they've allowed — on average — seven more 3s than they've scored. Their best shooting clip came against the Trail Blazers when they connected from distance at 32 percent.

Beyond missing open shots, Johnson noticed an uptick in passed-over shots. Whether because of his team's collective shooting slump or a concerning defensive pattern, the coach isn't prepared to listen to any misplaced excuses.

"You can't turn down shots in this league," he said. "When you get a good shot, you've got to take it. Regardless of what's been going on."

Julian Champagnie, two games removed from a historic 11-3-pointer outing against the New York Knicks, paced San Antonio from beyond the arc. He made four of the Spurs' 10 on the evening, including several in the second half.

Even Champagnie's boost wasn't enough to completely erase Portland's early lead.

"Putting yourself in a hole like that against anybody at this level is always going to be tough yourself out of," Fox said. "You have to exponentially better throughout the course of the game just to ... give yourself a chance to win."

Had it not been for Champagnie's hot shooting night on New Year's Eve, the Spurs — who allowed the Knicks eight more 3s than they made — might have found themselves battling a three-game losing skid. They aren't determined to let Saturday's outcome snowball.

"It's obviously great to start the game well," Luke Kornet said after leading San Antonio in scoring and tying a season-high five blocks. "We didn't do a good job of that."

Kornet took the fall for Portland's offensive rebounding, but vowed to work on being more disruptive to opposing offenses.

Johnson meanwhile, outlined his blueprint for improvement.

"Start the game with the right approach," the coach said. "Putting our energy into the right places ... it's tough to play out of a hole."

The Spurs' perimeter defense woes, according to Johnson, stem from a lack of energy and resistance. As they look to address it, they'll put in in the category of things they can control. Just like the little things they're still learning.

Moving forward, the Spurs intend to be the ones with clear motive.

"When you start stacking circumstances that aren't in your favor," Johnson said, "that you can control, it can make it difficult."

