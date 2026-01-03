SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama will miss at least one more game as he recovers from a hyperextended left knee. But his prognosis is positive.

"He's looking really good," San Antonio Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said prior facing the Portland Trail Blazers, adding that Wembanyama's recovery is "going well."

San Antonio ruled Wembanyama OUT against Portland Saturday afternoon. The center didn't travel with the team to Indiana for Friday night's win over the Indiana Pacers, but is expected to travel to Tennessee for its Jan. 6 contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Mitch Johnson says Victor Wembanyama is “looking really good.” The team expects him to travel to Memphis; says his recovery is “going well.” #PorVida — Matt Guzman (@mattgzman) January 3, 2026

Wembanyama was the first to report that he felt confident in a short-term absence, first to the fans as he limped off the court against the New York Knicks, and then to reporters after the win. If the Frenchman had his druthers, he'd have played in Indiana.

"I don't know what (the medical staff) expects," he prefaced on Wednesday.

Since his arrival, the Spurs have taken Wembanyama's long-term health seriously. Following his deep vein thrombosis diagnosis, Wembanyama underwent extensive rehabilitation before being cleared to return to the court. A long ramp-up followed after he missed 12 games with a calf strain before returning in the NBA Cup Quarterfinal.

His minor knee setback will be no different.

"It was just wise to keep him home," Johnson said before facing the Pacers. "To make sure that he got all the resources, the support he could from being (in San Antonio)."

Dec 18, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with head coach Mitch Johnson during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Frost Bank Center. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Assuming Wembanyama can play against the Grizzlies, he'll have four more "excused absences" for the remainder of the season to reach the NBA's 65-game minimum threshold to be eligible for postseason awards.

The center's final status will be announced Monday evening around 4 p.m. Central.

Vassell Likely OUT Multiple Weeks

While Victor Wembanyama's prognosis is looking short, Devin Vassell may be out for multiple weeks with a left adductor strain. Mitch Johnson's preliminary outlook was an absence longer than "one or two games."

"We'll just have to continue to see how he ramps up and feels," the coach said, "but (I'm) encouraged by it in terms of it ... not be(ing) something that will be nagging him throughout the year. We just want to get him all the way right."

Dec 13, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell (24) reacts during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at T-Mobile Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Spurs have managed to find wins without their key pieces — they're now 10-3 in games without Wembanyama. Throughout the year, Johnson has had to adjust his rotations because of injuries to Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, who finished with a combined 65 points in the win over the Pacers.

In their place, he's leaned on depth; navigating that challenge is part of what led him to be named the NBA's Western Conference Coach of the Month for December.

"We've done a really good job of trying to play consistent to our brand and our identity regardless of who is out there," Johnson said. "Victor not being out there obviously makes that look a lot different ... I do think our guys have not overreacted to that."

Saturday evening will be another test in that regard.

"It's something that we want to be able to apply and navigate regardless of which lineups are out there," Johnson said, "The guys have done a really good job of that."

