BREAKING: San Antonio Spurs Guard Stephon Castle Wins Rookie of the Year

Matt Guzman

Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) waits for the action to continue against the Golden State Warrios in the second quarter at Chase Center.
Jeremy Sochan's question has finally been answered.

Announced by the NBA Tuesday evening, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle has been named the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year. Castle joins David Robinson, Tim Duncan, and Victor Wembanyama as the fourth winner in franchise history.

Castle won the honor with 92 first-place votes, seven second-place votes, and one third-place vote, beating out Atlanta Hawks Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher and Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells for the honor.

Safe to say, Sochan saw it coming.

"Has it even been a question?” Jeremy Sochan rhetorically asked prior to the final stretch of the season. “There’s no one out there on the ‘ladder,’ or even in his class that should get it, so I think it’s (Castle's) for sure.”

This season, Castle led all rookies in scoring with a 14.5-point per game average to add to his 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 42 percent shooting from the field in 81 appearances. Beyond his on-court impact, the rookie has adopted a sense of maturity seldom seen in players his age.

That was clear almost immediately. "I think he's doing a great job," Spurs acting coach Mitch Johnson said. "One thing we've been very even-keeled on is not playing up or down, no matter what is going on in our crazy season."

With Castle's win, the Spurs have drafted the most Rookie of the Year winners since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976, and are the first team since the merger to select consecutive Rookie of the Year winners without having two No. 1 overall picks.

"This was definitely a goal of mine from Day 1," Castle said on the TNT broadcast that announced the award. "I'm happy to be able to execute it."

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

