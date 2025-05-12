Breaking: San Antonio Spurs Move Up in 2025 NBA Draft Lottery
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs will have two lottery picks to play with in New York this summer.
Entering the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery with the eighth-best odds at drawing the No. 1 overall pick, the Spurs, at worst, could have fallen into the late top-10 range or, at best, won the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes.
The latter didn't come true, but it came close.
San Antonio now possesses both the No. 2 and No. 14 picks in the draft, marking its highest selection since drafting Victor Wembanyama in 2023 at No. 1 overall, should it elect to use it. The full lottery results are as follows:
1. Dallas Mavericks
2. San Antonio Spurs
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Charlotte Hornets
5. Utah Jazz
6. Washington Wizards
7. New Orleans Pelicans
8. Brooklyn Nets
9. Toronto Raptors
10. Houston Rockets
11. Portland Trail Blazers
12. Chicago Bulls
13. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC)
14. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL)
The Spurs became the third team in the last seven years to jump into the top four from the No. 8 spot in odds, and now have a chance to bolster their roster further. The Mavericks, on the other hand, made the largest lottery jump since 2008 when the Bulls ultimately drafted Derrick Rose.
The Spurs will continue to monitor the trade market as they mull over their options this offseason. With several big names swirling, landing the No. 2 pick will likely help their case, though it could just as easily turn into a strong piece around Wembanyama, Stephon Castle, and De'Aaron Fox.
