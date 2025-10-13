Bumps and Bruises: Four Additions in 4 Days Mark Spurs’ Steady Injury Progress
Dylan Harper may not be running as fast as De’Aaron Fox claims to, but he beat him back to the court.
The rookie joined Devin Vassell and Victor Wembanyama on the San Antonio Spurs' all-clear list after undergoing surgery for a partially torn ligament in his left thumb in early September. The lone preseason contest marked his first NBA action since he was drafted in June.
“It just felt good to play again,” Harper said.
Fox, meanwhile, remains in recovery probation. Even at 15 miles per hour.
“I feel good," Fox assured at Media Day two weeks ago. "I felt like I could’ve played a little bit ago, but they’re not letting me."
The Spurs have taken their usual conservative approach with Fox, Harper and the litany of other players dealing with "preseason bumps and bruises," as coach Mitch Johnson coined it. If it means more time before they can field a full roster, it's a worthy trade-off.
"We'd rather be too long than too short," Johnson said.
Victor Wembanyama's return to the court for San Antonio's five-game preseason slate was in a line of debuts. The Frenchman — who had been ramping up on court since receiving the green light from the Spurs' medical staff in July — was glad his angst was over.
"We haven't had the authenticity of a high stakes game, yet," Wembanyama said after the team's preseason opener, "but ... it feels great."
Vassell joined the party next on the road against the Miami Heat, excited to "lace up" his sneakers for Year 6 with the team's richest contract beyond Fox. Then came Harper at home, facing Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz.
The point guard was glad to join his draft mate, Carter Bryant, but without Castle and Fox, it also gave him a chance to flex his point guard prowess.
"I think I have a pretty good knowledge of the game," Harper said, "but it can go to a whole other level. I feel like I have the right people and the right staff around me to help me get there.”
Almost immediately after Johnson subbed him in, Harper had his chance to shine. Vassell, tasked with bringing the ball up in the first quarter, found him on an outlet pass near half court. Harper then found Wembanyama.
“You throw it up, and you think you threw it too high,” Harper joked. “Then he catches it and you're like: 'It's a little too low.' (You just have to) throw where no one else can get it but him."
Wembanyama knows that space all too well.
"It is good to be on the court with him," the center said of Harper. "He looks ready, very comfortable already throwing these kinds of passes.”
Johnson beamed about Harper's first action since NBA 2K26 Summer League. If nothing else, it affirmed his decision to take the rookie's recovery steadily.
“It will be on us as a staff to continue to put people in places and situations where they can grow and play together," Johnson said. "(Harper is) not trying to score every time or make a bunch of moves.
"He’s just trying to be part of the team and fit in.”
The Spurs have two more preseason games to continue acclimating Wembanyama to NBA basketball. Concurrently, Harper won't be the only lead guard in the fold beginning Monday evening. Castle's preseason debut against the Indiana Pacers marks San Antonio's fourth addition in as many games.
Castle sustained a bruised knee after colliding with Wembanyama during the team's open scrimmage to conclude Week 1 of training camp. Since then, he's silently recovered. Yet his confidence in his role remains as high as it's been.
"Having three talented, high-IQ guards who share similar positions is a plus for us," Castle said on Media Day. "Us being on the court together, we’ll be able to feed off each other pretty well.”
Harper has no qualms, either.
"There’s a lot more opportunities than challenges," the rookie said. "Playing off each other is going to be a big thing. When you’re on the court, you’ve got to guard three people that can get downhill ... plus Vic. That’s hard to stop."
The Spurs aren't yet at full health. Depending on the remainder of Fox's recovery timeline, it could be a few games into the regular season before Johnson fields his ideal starting unit. The team hopes to add Jeremy Sochan, Kelly Olynyk and Jordan McLaughlin to the mix, as well.
For now, Harper is a worthy addition. Castle is poised to be another.
"I'm super excited," Castle said. "I got to be on the sideline and watch for a couple of games, but it's always good to be out there on the court."
Tipoff between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 7 p.m. EST Monday evening.