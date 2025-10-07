'No Egos': Spurs Rookies Dylan Harper, Carter Bryant Keeping Team Young
SAN ANTONIO — Stephon Castle's biggest personal achievement after one week of rookie training camp was navigating San Antonio without a GPS.
"It's starting to feel a lot more like home," the guard said last year, during his first few days with the Spurs.
A year removed from his own welcome-to-San-Antonio phase, Castle can now laugh about those days. His rookie season, like every one before it, set the blueprint for a new pair of San Antonio Spurs rookies.
Among them, Dylan Harper can drive. He's still working on shopping.
"I’m close," Harper said at Media Day. "I think I’ve figured out a routine — certain spots to go to, certain spots not to go to, stuff I like, stuff I don’t like.
"I think I’m doing a decent job."
For a New Jersey native who prefers bagels to breakfast tacos, embracing new South Texas cuisine is next on his to-do list. But that may have to be done in passing; recovery takes priority.
Harper was held out of the Spurs' annual trip to the California Classic in July with a "minor" groin issue before re-joining his teammates on the court in Las Vegas for NBA 2K26 Summer League. Two months later, he underwent surgery for a partially torn ligament in his left thumb.
"I feel good," the rookie assured. "I think rehab has been going very well. I've just been trying to stay at it, day-by-day.”
Meanwhile, Carter Bryant, who's steeped in Spurs history — eating breakfast with Manu Ginóbili and seeking advice from Gregg Popovich — has had better injury luck. It's allowed him to become the same sponge Castle was.
"The biggest thing is just learning from everybody," Bryant said of his first week of training camp. "There's so many guys on the team with so much experience ... everybody has something for you to learn."
Whether on the court or the sideline, both rookies have impressed.
"Dylan’s going through his thumb thing, but he’s super skilled," Julian Champagnie said. "He's great on the ball, young, vibrant. Carter’s really young, too. A defensive menace. Both of them are coachable. No egos."
Harper and Bryant first met at an AAU tournament in New York. Prior to facing one another, Bryant noticed his counterpart scoring at will near the rim. But those teams were smaller. As the biggest player on his own, it then became his responsibility to prevent it.
"Coach, I promise I can stop him," Bryant recalled telling his coach.
Harper heard him: "I promise you can't."
From there, the pair began manifesting the idea of teaming up. After all, an oversized guard and an able defender complement each other well.
"It's been a long time coming," Bryant said.
San Antonio was keen enough on the idea of adding a pair of rookies to its already young roster to save both lottery picks in lieu of a trade. In came Harper and Bryant. And while both rookies are confident in their own potential, they're aware of the puzzle, their place in it.
"There's so many guys on this team," Bryant said. "There's so much room for growth. I think you're going to look up and we could definitely be one of those dynasties that you look back on and go: 'Man, this was a helluva team.'"
Handed a microphone by Keldon Johnson, Dylan Harper began to sing.
If you wanted to call it rookie hazing, you could, though Harper's face didn't let on any disdain. NBA Youngboy's "Nevada" blared as the point guard trotted around a semi-circle of his teammates in front of an open scrimmage crowd 10,000 strong, hitting every word.
His effort at the rookie karaoke contest following the friendly exhibition mirrored what he claimed the Spurs would be getting in him from the gun.
“A winner," Harper said. "That’s something I pride myself on."
Upon his draft selection — a decision the Spurs cemented long before the night itself — Harper was thrust into a surplus of point guards. San Antonio traded for De'Aaron Fox at the NBA Trade Deadline after selecting Castle with the fourth-overall pick in 2024. That was before Harper.
Wembanyama's deep vein thrombosis put the team back in the lottery; it capitalized on the talent expected of the No. 2 pick. Harper sees it positively.
"There’s a lot more opportunities than challenges," he said. "Playing off each other is going to be a big thing. When you’re on the court, you’ve got to guard three people that can get downhill ... plus Vic. That’s very hard to stop."
Bryant sees the latter point, especially.
"Obviously, you've got to be smart," Bryant admitted, "but just having the mental stability of knowing you have a monster back there behind you that is going to deter everything from the front of the rim, it gives me an opportunity to be an elite defender."
The Spurs already boast a strong defensive corps behind Wembanyama, Castle and Jeremy Sochan. Adding Bryant to the mix furthers their prowess on the side of the ball they want to lean on.
But whether it's his seamless fit on defense or Harper's role next to Fox and Castle, both rookies stand to gain.
“It will be on us as a staff to continue to put people in places and situations where they can grow and play together," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "We’re never going to shy away or avoid having too many good players."
Fox stood by his coach, even if his path forward isn't yet known.
“That was a big reason why I wanted to come here," he said. "I see the youth and talent that we have. This organization doesn’t skip steps. We know that there will be growing pains, but … you want to win while still growing."
Since arriving in San Antonio, both Harper and Bryant have immersed themselves in Spurs culture. Part of it includes passing the ball one extra time; part of it includes joining a family.
"They’ve welcomed me with open arms," Harper said. "The transition has been as smooth as it could (be) ... I’m enjoying my time here in this new life.”
"I'm grateful," Bryant added.
The pair's teammates have enjoyed having them around, too.
“They’re carrying themselves like pros," Castle said. "Getting here on time, doing the little stuff, paying attention, not being afraid to speak up."
As the Spurs prepare for a season in which they intend to break their six-year streak of missing the playoffs, the rookies will continue to soak up knowledge. They'll also keep the team young — the only thing left to figure out is whether they'll be better at rookie duties than Castle was.
"We have a good group of guys," Harrison Barnes said. "Hopefully the rookies this year will be a little more compliant with the book club than (they were) last year. They went a little rogue on me.”
Harper, especially, should be fine. Long as he isn't made to be a personal shopper in the next few weeks.
"I get my own towels," Champagnie joked, "so we’ll see. We’ll figure that out.”