Puzzle Pieces: Victor Wembanyama, Now Healthy, Finding Role in Spurs' Offense
Few people understand the challenge Victor Wembanyama faces in the air gunning for a block. But Carter Bryant may be one of them.
"He's very impressive," Wembanyama said of the San Antonio Spurs rookie. "The shots he manages to content ... I knew he jumped high, but I didn't think he would be jumping this high."
Bryant can relate to Wembanyama only as much as his 6-foot-7 frame will let him. It's why he's likely keen on any advice the Frenchman gives him. That includes controlling his bounce.
"Once you're in the air, you can't move anymore," Wembanyama said. "It's always a challenge for guys who can jump high."
Ever the aerialist, Wembanyama has mastered that skill.
"You go into practice every day not knowing what he's going to do," Bryant said. "It's about understanding that he's capable of everything."
Wembanyama is well aware of the burden he shoulders. Standing 7-foot-4 with a point guard's mobility is a seldom-seen combination — it took time for even the Spurs to grasp that.
As a rookie, Wembanyama played with reckless abandon; San Antonio filled arenas at home and on the road on a nightly basis, but emerged victorious just 22 times that season. Deep vein thrombosis cut Wembanyama's second season short in February, just as the Spurs were finding their rhythm.
"Heading into All-Star Break, we were still optimistic about our season," Stephon Castle said, speaking on Wembanyama's season-ending injury.
The center's journey took a positive turn heading into Year 3. A summer marked by personal growth and roster additions put the Spurs in the strongest position to succeed they've been in since Wembanyama arrived in 2023. It now lay on the center to claim his role.
"There's a maturity level there of just understanding the variety of ways he can impact the game," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson explained. "Obviously, his skill set and very unique anatomy will allow us to be very creative. He can do things that a lot of others can't."
Johnson didn't have to tell Wembanyama twice.
"Mitch talked about each of us finding what piece we can bring to the puzzle," Wembanyama said. "Communicating, finding habits ... it was all this."
Defensively, Wembanyama's role is crystalline. He can recover from any position 10 feet from the rim with chance to notch a block, but also scares guards away with his presence alone.
It allows him to anchor San Antonio on that end of the floor.
"You've got to be smart," Bryant admitted, "but just having the mental stability of knowing you have a monster back there behind you that is going to deter everything ... it gives me an opportunity to be an elite defender."
More nuance exists with Wembanyama's offensive role. He's shown a willingness to shoot — and refusal to quit, even without results — over the past two seasons. In his first NBA action at Frost Bank Center since Jan. 31 on Monday night, he demonstrated change.
Wembanyama developed a knack for passing. Whether in a pick-and-roll situation with Luke Kornet, a kick out to Julian Champagnie or a backboard block straight to Keldon Johnson, he looked able. It was what perhaps impressed Johnson the most.
"That, at his size, is a wow moment," the coach said.
Several times, Wembanyama skipped on an open shot from beyond the arc. Instead, he finished his night 3-for-3 from the field just three assists short of a triple-double. He sounded like Sophocles in explanation.
"I've turned down shots I can make with my eyes closed," Wembanyama said. "But that was to get one of my teammates a shot he can make in his sleep."
He went on: "We have to find the best option. This is what great teams do."
Of course, the goal is not to force Wembanyama to pass, or shoot, for that matter. The way it's been for two seasons, the Spurs will go as he does. But getting his teammates involved helps ensure that.
"We still want him to have an identity of how he wants to play," Johnson said. "When you play with four other(s), there still has to be a level of connectivity."
Facing the Guangzhou Loong Lions at home gave the Spurs an opportunity to build habits with one another. A blowout victory was expected; it didn't make the matchup any less pivotal.
"The whole preseason is like a big practice," Wembanyama said. "And we need to take practice seriously, so we took this game seriously."
Wembanyama's extended effort came at no surprise to his teammates, especially considering the time they spent with him in the days and weeks leading up to training camp.
Bryant, specifically, has fallen victim several times to a block off the backboard. The pain of rejection stands as one of the few things he's grown accustomed to regarding Wembanyama.
"He's amazing," the rookie said. "Everybody sees what he's capable of. Year 3, the things he's doing ... it's going to be fun to see him evolve over the year."
Evolution may look different for a player already as technically advanced as Wembanyama. Especially if he feels a difference in both his physical and mental fortitude. But Wembanyama and different have become synonymous.
And the Frenchman is beginning to understand his piece in the Spurs' puzzle.
"Mine happens to be pretty big," Wembanyama said.