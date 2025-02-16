Inside The Spurs

Chris Paul Breaks Silence on All-Star Skills Challenge Ejection

Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama deployed an ill-advised strategy in the NBA's Skill Challenge at All-Star weekend

Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Team Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) of the San Antonio Spurs competes in the skills challenge during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center.
Feb 15, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Team Spurs guard Chris Paul (3) of the San Antonio Spurs competes in the skills challenge during All Star Saturday Night ahead of the 2025 NBA All Star Game at Chase Center. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
Initially, it seemed as if Chris Paul wasn't going to explain himself.

After he took the floor on Night 2 of All-Star Weekend alongside Victor Wembanyama for the NBA Skills Challenge — a medley of passing, shooting, and agility drills resembling an obstacle course — he and his teammate left empty-handed. Worse, actually.

The pair, opting to forgo genuine shots at each of the demarcated areas on both ends of the court to preserve time, was disqualified. According to the rules, "three valid shot attempts" were required, and while both Paul and Wembanyama tossed each basketball in the vicinity of the rim, their loophole wasn't well received.

The result? A shower of boos from the onlooking crowd at Oracle Arena and perhaps the performance of the night; the winning Cleveland Cavaliers squad featuring Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley seemed to take a backseat to San Antonio's antics.

Wembanyama explained that, contrary to popular belief, it was his idea to test the rules. Paul simply went along.

"We tried something that we thought we could win," Paul said. "To see if we (could have) the best time. It was fun."

Ironically, the pair did log the quickest time. And the rules never explicitly stated that faux shot attempts weren't allowed, though they're likely to now.

Either way, Wembanyama is now 0-for-2 in Skills Challenges. If he decides to make one more run at it next season — rule-bending or not — he'll be the first one hoping for that to change.

