The San Antonio Spurs expect Devin Vassell to miss multiple games with a left adductor strain.

Vassell was listed as out for San Antonio's home game against the New York Knicks on New Year's Eve, and head coach Mitch Johnson said before the game that the Spurs will be without Vassell's scoring and defense on the wing for more than just this contest.

"Still waiting for some stuff to give us clarity on that, but it'll be more than a game or two," Johnson said.

It's a tough break for Vassell, who has been playing well this year in a more streamlined role. He's shooting 38% from three and averaging 15 points per game, spacing the floor nicely around Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio's trio of rim-running lead guards.

Johnson said that Julian Champagnie would enter the starting spot left open by Vassell. Champagnie is a better shooter than his 35% from 3 this season would indicate, and as far as play-style goes he's the most qualified to fill Vassell's shoes.

Champagnie is averaging 10 points and trying 6 attempts from 3-point range per game, and has ramped up his rebounding this season. He's a stout and versatile defender as well.

San Antonio will need all of their shooters to step it up with Vassell out, especially after hitting just 23% from deep in back-to-back humbling losses at home. Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson have been off hot start to the year. The injury to Vassell may open up some minutes for rookie Carter Bryant, or for Jeremy Sochan who has fallen out of the rotation.

De'Aaron Fox missed a game earlier this week due to adductor tightness, but he has returned to the lineup. Stephon Castle was listed as questionable before the Knicks game due to his left thumb, but he warmed up with a wrap on it and was upgraded to available.

When asked to single out the best point-of-attack defender on the roster, Johnson pointed to the reigning Rookie of the Year.

"I believe that we have multiple people, but, yeah, I think Steph Castle is someone that we look at night in and night out as we want him to be the best on ball defender in the game every night," Johnson said. "And I think we have a lot of capable guys, but I think that's a task that he should attack every night, regardless of availability or who we're playing."

