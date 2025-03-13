Chris Paul Explains Controversial All-Star Incident With Victor Wembanyama
Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama thought they'd figured out a loophole. It only got them disqualified in San Francisco.
"We tried something that we thought we could win," Paul said.
Neither Wembanyama or Paul attempted a genuine jump shot during the challenge, which ultimately let to their disqualification. And while it looked like a "workaround," however, Paul claimed that he and his teammate received prior permission to try their strategy.
"They did say that it was OK to do that," Paul explained to Taylor Rooks a few weeks after the incident, "but it was what it was. A wild situation."
Immediately afterward, Wembanyama had some words of his own, taking ownership of the plan without regret.
“I don’t regret it," he said. "I think it was a good idea.”
The Cleveland Cavaliers' squad featuring Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell ended up taking home the trophy while Paul fell to 0-2 on his career. Even still, he didn't seem to broken up about it.
If anything, he was impressed with Wembanyama.
"Vic is really really smart," Paul said. "I don't think I did it as well as he did it. I got a bunch of texts from people (saying) 'I'm just glad you tried something different.'"
Next season, there isn't any guarantee Paul will be back for the challenge, though if he is, he might look for some further clarification. Or maybe he'll simply take a beat.
