Chris Paul Reacts to Caitlin Clark Making WNBA History in Liberty-Fever
After missing time due to a quad strain, WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark returned to the court today as the Indiana Fever faced the New York Liberty. Her performance was nothing short of incredible as the guard put up 32 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists.
The Fever handed the Liberty their first loss of the season, winning 102-88. Clark notched her first 30-point game of the season, nearly putting up a triple-double in the process. She also became the first WNBA player ever to reach these numbers or higher in a game.
Clark captured the attention of many NBA players, as she has been doing throughout her basketball career. After today's win, San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul reacted to Clark's performance on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Liberty vs Fever!! Great game! Caitlin Clark w/three deep 3’s in a row #WNBA," Paul tweeted.
Paul, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent at 40 years old, averaged 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists this season. Throughout his Hall-of-Fame career, the point guard is no stranger to the kind of performance Clark put on today.
Clark, at just 23 years old, is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, 9.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and a block per game this season. She has once again taken the league by storm after an impressive rookie season; however, the Fever have missed her presence with a 5-5 record. In her five-game absence, Indiana went 2-3.
Clark's three-point-heavy style of play should continue to capture the eyes of NBA players and fans for those who haven't tuned in. She is already one of the WNBA's best players, captivating sports fans across the country.
