New Team Emerges as Potential Favorite in Kevin Durant Trade
The Kevin Durant trade drama is heating up as the early offseason progresses for most of the NBA. The Phoenix Suns are working to move on from the 36-year-old star and get assets in return after a disappointing tenure with the team.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on the Pat McAfee Show that the Suns could make a trade within "the next few days" and that three favorites have emerged in talks. Those teams are the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The San Antonio Spurs have been a team heavily linked to Durant, but do not appear on Charania's list of favorites. The Spurs, who own the No. 2 and No. 14 picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, have the most enticing assets in terms of giving the Suns pieces for the future.
Going even further from the list of favorites, Zach Lowe of The Ringer reported that the Timberwolves are gaining steam in the Durant sweepstakes, being the leader in the trade buzz.
"I would say the 'buzz' order right now is Minnesota [at No. 1], Houston," Lowe said.
The Timberwolves, who just made the Western Conference Finals for the second season in a row, could be looking for that piece to get them over the hump. Meanwhile, the Spurs, who have lost some of that Durant trade buzz, could be searching for a win-now piece to add to the core of Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox.
With the blockbuster trade potentially going down in the next few days, all eyes will be on Durant and the Suns to see where the future Hall-of-Famer ends up.
