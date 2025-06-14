Inside The Spurs

New Report on Harsh Reality of Kevin Durant Trade to Spurs

A new report regarding Kevin Durant and the Spurs could result in the star staying out of San Antonio.

Nov 2, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) talks with Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) following the game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Kevin Durant trade buzz is reaching new heights amid recent reports from around the NBA. One of the league's best players, Durant could be moved from the Phoenix Suns within days as they look to make a deal before the NBA Draft.

ESPN's Shams Charania reported that a deal could happen soon, and the three favorites in talks are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and Miami Heat. The San Antonio Spurs were initially a team heavily linked to Durant, but they've seem to fallen behind in the buzz rankings.

NBA insider Jake Fischer shed light on the Durant-Spurs rumors, citing San Antonio's draft capital as a reason why the future Hall-of-Famer may not end up with the team.

"The Spurs certainly have the draft capital to surge to the front of the Durant line if they wish," Fischer wrote. "Yet there is a considerable amount of skepticism leaguewide that San Antonio or any NBA team is willing to part with a significant amount of draft capital for Durant at this juncture of his career.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant
Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

"Sources add that Phoenix is not enamored with the players San Antonio has made available in the teams' talks to date. It is obviously presumed that Durant would relish the opportunity to play alongside Victor Wembanyama, but it is also believed that the Spurs are only willing to discuss veterans such as Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson and Harrison Barnes."

With three teams seemingly jumping the Spurs in reports, Durant-to-San Antonio looks like more of a long shot than just a few weeks ago.

Jed Katz is a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in journalism. He also covers the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets for On SI, and hosts the Bleav in Bulls podcast, covering the Chicago Bulls.

