'Contagious!' Keldon Johnson's Energy Spark Plug for Spurs' Fresh Start
SAN ANTONIO — Get some rest. Go to the arena, pretty early. Get some treatment, get warmed up and "make a decision from there."
That was the checklist for San Antonio Spurs veteran Keldon Johnson Thursday morning prior to hosting the Atlanta Hawks in a game he wasn't certain to play. If all of them went well, he'd suit up and make his return after missing nearly two weeks with a left-calf strain.
If not? He'd remain on the bench, watching and wishing he wasn't.
"I didn't want to miss too many games," Johnson said at shootaround of his injury. "It's hard for me not playing, I feel like I'm a big part of the team, so getting back has been my main priority."
READ MORE: Spurs Glad to Have 'Tough' Stephon Castle Back
Luckily for the sixth-year Spur, he wouldn't have to miss any more time. Prior to tipoff, he and San Antonio's coaching staff made the decision to let him play. He wasn't the only one, either.
Zach Collins and Tre Jones also got to have their names removed from the Spurs' availability report, giving acting coach Mitch Johnson his first full roster since taking over for Gregg Popovich on Nov. 2.
"That can be unique when you're almost a third of the way through the season," he explained. "We had to exhibit patience."
Through twenty-six games, he had. But with his rotations opened up, in went Keldon Johnson.
The forward logged the most minutes off the bench in an overtime victory, with a chunk of them in the extra period, and notched an efficient 11 points. To round it out, he added five assists, a pair of steals and a positive plus-minus to help the Spurs cement their most mature win of the season.
Yet as much as he impacted the game by metrics, it was his intangibles that pushed him over the top.
"K.J. (is) crazy, man," Devin Vassell said. "I love him to death. He has that energy. Before the game, he's pumped up. After the game, he's pumped up. It's just contagious ... it was huge."
Keldon Johnson had only missed three games on the season — something he was grateful for given his two-week absence — so his return wasn't nearly as drawn out as Vassell's had been, but combined with the others, it was a microcosm of something broader.
The Spurs, for the first time of the season, were fully healthy.
They're hoping to keep it that way.
"It takes some getting used to," Chris Paul said. "Mitch said something great in the locker room: 'We don't have to save nothin'. We've got so many bodies, we can just rotate guys in.'"
READ MORE: Spurs Survive OT Thriller Over Hawks Behind Wembanyama’s 42
If that was the goal, the Spurs left it all out on the court in their first overtime contest and finally fell on the right side of such a game. Though if anything was certain, Keldon Johnson certainly would have made do, even without a locker room reminder.
"He's the epitome of effort and energy," Mitch Johnson said of the forward. "There's no substitute for that. It's infectious. It's contagious, and it makes the guy next to you want to get the job done."
A game before San Antonio hit full strength, Keldon Johnson watched as the Portland Trail Blazers gave up a comeback victory to the Spurs, who were navigating life without five key rotational pieces — four to injury and one (Paul) to an untimely first-quarter ejection.
As he rode the bench, he noticed Jeremy Sochan playing provocateur, Vassell finding his groove and Victor Wembanyama delivering with the game on the line. In other words, nothing new.
But perhaps it made him miss the action a little extra.
"We're not perfect," Keldon Johnson said, "but I'm always proud of my teammates. Always proud of the fight."
There isn't really a blueprint for a season without your rotational pieces under an acting coach, but the Spurs, thus far, have managed.
Their injury report for Saturday's bout with the Trail Blazers is down to just the three two-way players on G League assignment, too, so it seems they're off to a strong start of a new era of health.
"It's the best feeling," Wembanyama said of having a full roster. "Before the game, it felt like a big relief. We know everybody is going to get their chance. There's no selfish player here."
If that's also true, the Spurs will continue to gel, though again, it isn't Keldon Johnson needing a reminder of how to do so. For now, he's content with no more pre-game decisions.
And knowing he can bring his "contagious" energy back to the fight.
"I'm back," he said, "and I'm in a good position right now."