Could San Antonio Spurs Take a Look at Trading for Timberwolves Star?

Bleacher Report recently suggested the San Antonio Spurs look into a trade for a defensive-minded Minnesota Timberwolves star.

Feb 27, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) dribbles against the San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) in the first quarter at Target Center.
If the San Antonio Spurs decide to be bold, there are a handful of further moves they could make to surround Victor Wembanyama with more talent.

Per Bleacher Report, trading for Minnesota Timberwolves star Jaden McDaniels is one of them.

"The San Antonio Spurs could make a run at a megastar like Giannis Antetokounmpo and speed up the timeline around Victor Wembanyama," the site began, "although staying patient and seeing how players like Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle develop may be the best long-term option."

The Spurs couldn't dodge rumors regarding Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant over the offseason. The latter stemmed from a perceived interest in San Antonio by Durant's camp while the Phoenix Suns looked for a satiable trade; the former seldom had steam.

Even still, a roster-gutting move for either player wasn't going to fit in the scope of the Spurs' team-building mentality. Hence, Bleacher Report's alternative option.

"Jaden McDaniels is a more reasonable target," the site wrote. "A young, 3-and-D forward to plug in between players like Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox."

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) poses for a photograph as part of media day at Target Center.
Sep 29, 2025; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) poses for a photograph as part of media day at Target Center. / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Last season, McDaniels averaged a career-high 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and two assists on 48 percent shooting from the field. Averaging just under one block and over one steal per game in addition, quantifies his defensive impact, but it goes beyond that for the forward.

Still, he has Defensive Player of the Year on his mind.

"I think about it," McDaniels said, "but I don't (dwell) on it. I think I can be first or second team ... I know the talent I have defensively and the versatility (I have). I just have to start earlier. My defensive presence came later in the season."

The Spurs are already building a strong defensive corps centered around Victor Wembanyama; newcomers like Carter Bryant and Luke Kornet joined the surrounding ranks of Stephon Castle and Jeremy Sochan over the offseason.

McDaniels would prove impactful in a similar role, but his lack of 3-point success slots him similarly to several other playmakers with said struggle. That alone makes the move bold, especially if it means trading a player like Devin Vassell — currently possessing similar contract value.

As such, it's unlikely. Especially with preseason already underway.

