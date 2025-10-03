Spurs' Contract Decision on Jeremy Sochan Looms as Regular Season Nears
SAN ANTONIO — Jeremy Sochan proved a worthy travel guide for the few teammates who dared traverse Europe with him over the offseason.
A few weeks in London and Spain with Devin Vassell and Stephon Castle for Sochan's birthdays bled into a solo trip to Manila, Philippines as part of the San Antonio Spurs forward's role as an NBA Ambassador.
"It was my first time in Asia," Sochan explained. "I didn't know what to expect. I knew the basketball culture was crazy in the Philippines, but truly being there, I was shocked. They live and die basketball."
Now in San Antonio for training camp and preseason, so will the Spurs.
"Jeremy was a great host," Castle joked. "Everybody was safe. We had a great time. But now it’s time to lock into the season.”
Sochan Entering Contract Year
Sochan got back to his natural position last year following a failed point guard experiment in Gregg Popovich's final season at the helm. Before a thumb injury kept him sidelined for a month, the forward was averaging career highs near the rim while continuing to paint defense as a team staple.
Between Castle, Victor Wembanyama and the new additions of Carter Bryant and Luke Kornet, the Spurs plan to hang their hats on defense. Sochan, a worthy on-ball presence, will step in to aid that charge.
“What we can do defensively is pretty scary," Sochan said, using a Media Day buzzword. "It's what we’ve been talking about as a team — defense is our No. 1 goal. We want to be the best on that side of the court."
Paramount to that effort is remaining healthy.
“I think it’s super important for us," the forward said. "Being healthy is going to be a vital thing for success. The way we’ve been working this summer .. I think it’s going to help a lot."
The Polish forward is entering new territory this season. As one of the Spurs' longest-tenured pieces — Sochan arrived in San Antonio a year prior to Wembanyama — he now bears responsibility beyond what he brings tacitly.
He's now a team "vet."
“Those guys have really matured ... to the next step of being an NBA player," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "They’ve been around long enough to know what things are supposed to look like, sound like and be like.”
When Harrison Barnes arrived, that meant helping his teammates build habits; the NBA champion, then alone on a roster without that kind of experience, planned to lead by example.
Among them were Sochan, Vassell and Keldon Johnson — a trio that still doesn't know what it feels like to hoist a championship trophy. But they know how to carry themselves. It's poised to be one of San Antonio's best qualities.
"It’s definitely in between with new guys, old guys," Julian Champagnie said. "It’s a good mix ... we’re figuring out all the kinks, all the little ins and outs, but I think we’re gonna be good.”
Before Sochan can return to the court, he has finish his ramp up process for a left calf injury sustained over the offseason. It hasn't inhibited his ability to participate at training camp, but it may come into play regarding a potential contract extension.
San Antonio has until Oct. 20 to negotiate a veteran extension with Sochan before he enters restricted free agency next summer, general manager Brian Wright and the rest of the Spurs' brass will continue to monitor his progress as a core piece surrounding Wembanyama.
“You’ve got to walk those things out day-by-day," Wright said on Media Day. "We’re trying to build a team now. We’ve got to see how all the pieces fit. So, we’ll see how it goes.”
Money talks, but so does Sochan. Right now, he's focused on recovery.
It’s been a long process," he said. "Highs and lows. But I feel good. That’s the most important thing, and I can’t wait to get started.”
Mitch Johnson stressed the team's unwillingness to rush Sochan's return to play process; De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper fall in the same boat. Even if the forward misses out on preseason action, he's primed for a strong return with a couple of weeks of extension talks remaining.
Just like he did over the offseason, Sochan might spend a few days relaxing before the grind of an 82-game season ensues. This time, he won't be in Europe.
"There are days where you feel kind of busy, but it’s always important to find time to yourself," Sochan said. "At the end of the day, you started basketball because you were excited ... so you try to bring that on the court, too.”