Inside The Spurs

Could Spurs Pursue 2x NBA All-Star on Trade Block?

The Chicago Bulls could be looking to move one of their stars at next season's NBA Trade Deadline

Matt Guzman

Jan 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to pass the ball against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) looks to pass the ball against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nikola Vučević is no stranger to trade talks, but after the Chicago Bulls moved Zach LaVine at the trade deadline in favor of youth, it seems their may be legs to the rumors now.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Vučević is likely to be shopped by the Bulls once again when February's NBA Trade Deadline comes around. If nothing else, he has some history watching one of the San Antonio Spurs' former greats.

“I was a big Dirk fan growing up," Vučević told Brandon "Scoop B." Robinson in a recent interview, "and I wanted to play like him. Later on, it was Marc Gasol and Pau Gasol — a lot of bigs that I felt like that I could try to take things away from and play like them; Tim Duncan was one too.”

Vučević does bring a strong offensive prowess to any roster he's on. After being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft, the center spent the better part of his career as one of the Orlando Magic's primary weapons before being dealt to Chicago in 2020.

On his career, he's averaged 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists on near 50 percent shooting from the field.

Safe to say, he's seen quite a bit in his career. And while defense isn't his calling, Vučević could be a player the Spurs look into as a complementary big for Victor Wembanyama.

Especially if Vučević decides he wants a change of scenery.

"I'm at a stage in my career where I'm trying to win now," the center said during his exit interview with the Bulls. "I believe that there are pieces here that we can build upon ... but it all depends on what their timeline is."

Related Articles

Stars or Not, Stephon Castle's Work Ethic Holds True

Spurs' G League Playoff Berth Latest Austin Success Story

In Face of Adversity, Spurs Turn to Hardwood ‘Sanctuary’

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News