Could Spurs Pursue 2x NBA All-Star on Trade Block?
Nikola Vučević is no stranger to trade talks, but after the Chicago Bulls moved Zach LaVine at the trade deadline in favor of youth, it seems their may be legs to the rumors now.
According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Vučević is likely to be shopped by the Bulls once again when February's NBA Trade Deadline comes around. If nothing else, he has some history watching one of the San Antonio Spurs' former greats.
“I was a big Dirk fan growing up," Vučević told Brandon "Scoop B." Robinson in a recent interview, "and I wanted to play like him. Later on, it was Marc Gasol and Pau Gasol — a lot of bigs that I felt like that I could try to take things away from and play like them; Tim Duncan was one too.”
Vučević does bring a strong offensive prowess to any roster he's on. After being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2011 NBA Draft, the center spent the better part of his career as one of the Orlando Magic's primary weapons before being dealt to Chicago in 2020.
On his career, he's averaged 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists on near 50 percent shooting from the field.
Safe to say, he's seen quite a bit in his career. And while defense isn't his calling, Vučević could be a player the Spurs look into as a complementary big for Victor Wembanyama.
Especially if Vučević decides he wants a change of scenery.
"I'm at a stage in my career where I'm trying to win now," the center said during his exit interview with the Bulls. "I believe that there are pieces here that we can build upon ... but it all depends on what their timeline is."
