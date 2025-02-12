De'Aaron Fox Breaks Silence on Unfollowing Kings Teammate
De'Aaron Fox, once again taking to social media, kept it simple.
After it was initially reported that the newly acquired San Antonio Spurs' point guard unfollowed former teammate Domantas Sabonis on Instagram, Fox was questioned in the comment section of his latest post.
"Why did you unfollow Sabonis?" he was asked by a fan.
"Don't care to see it," he responded. "Why's that your problem?"
Fox and the user went back and forth in a since-deleted exchange in which Fox alluded that his relationship with Sabonis was largely basketball-related and didn't translate off the court — contrary to popular belief.
"We were teammates," Fox said. "It's OK not to be close to everybody."
Since arriving in San Antonio, Fox and the Kings' fanbase have seemingly been at odds over the point guard's departure. Some fans accused the star of taking advantage of his leverage, while others were put off by his comments regarding Spurs rookie Stephon Castle.
"I want Steph here," Fox said during an in-house interview with the Spurs. "I texted him that, too."
Considering how long the partnership between Fox and Sacramento lasted, such fallout is expected. The true story behind the All-Star's departure may not ever come to light, but at the same time, there may not be much to reveal.
Sometimes, things are as simple as they look.
The San Antonio Spurs face off against the Boston Celtics at 7:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
