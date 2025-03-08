De'Aaron Fox Reveals Potential Surgery Before Lakers-Spurs Game
The San Antonio Spurs traveled to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday night, which was notable because of the return to Sacramento of De'Aaron Fox after being involved in a three-team trade earlier this season. It wasn't the best return game for the former All-Star, posting just 16 points and eight assists.
However, with Victor Wembanyama ruled out for the remainder of the season and head coach Gregg Popovich as well, the playoff hopes in San Antonio aren't high as they could opt to position themselves for the NBA Draft lottery. In doing so, recent news on San Antonio's star guard could make that even more of a priority.
Speaking with the media, Fox shared that he could end up getting surgery on his left pinkie when the team travels to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on March 17th. While he said he hasn't made up his mind yet, according to ESPN's Michael Wright, it's a possibility.
Since the All-Star break, San Antonio has a 3-6 record and is the 13th seed in the Western Conference. Currently boasting the ninth-best odds to land the first overall pick in 2025, the Spurs could encourage Fox to have that surgery and shut him down for the remainder of the season.
A San Antonio team in the 2025-26 season with a healthy Wembanyama, Fox, and Popovich, to go along with a Top 10 draft pick and the rest of their core, could be enough to make the playoffs in the West next season. Still, with time to decide on the surgery, the upcoming games could determine a lot about what's next for Fox.
