De'Aaron Fox's Final Injury Status for Spurs-Knicks
With another top-rung opponent set to enter Frost Bank Center Wednesday night in the New York Knicks, the San Antonio Spurs have their work cut out for them.
Jalen Brunson, who's missed the Knicks' last five games with a right ankle sprain, will sit once again, but between Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges and O.G. Anunoby, New York still has a largely complete roster.
The same can't be said of the Spurs.
San Antonio will be without Victor Wembanyama, Charles Bassey and De'Aaron Fox against the Knicks. Wembanyama has been sidelined since Feb. 20 when he was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder while Fox has sat the last three games awaiting a surgery on his left pinkie to repair ligament damage that took place Tuesday in Los Angeles.
"You want to be able to get a full offseason in with the guys," Fox said of choosing to have the procedure mid-season. "That was really a big part ... we want to be able to grow together in the offseason.”
This season for the Spurs, Fox has averaged 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 1.5 steals on 44 percent shooting from the field. In Wembanyama's absence, he provided a much-needed boost of offensive production, but having little "gel" time with the team, it didn't translate to victories.
When he and Wembanyama are back on the court next season, however? They hope to change that narrative.
Tipoff between the Spurs and Knicks at Frost Bank Center is set for 8 p.m. EST.
