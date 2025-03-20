Devin Booker Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement
SAN ANTONIO — It wasn't long before Nike found a way to market perhaps their biggest up-and-coming superstar athlete.
After all, Victor Wembanyama had been called a lot of things as he prepared to enter the NBA. It was ultimately LeBron James whose moniker stuck.
”We’re labeling like this unicorn thing," James said of Wembanyama prior to the 2023 NBA Draft. "Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years. But he’s more like an alien. No one has seen anyone as tall as he is, but as fluid and as graceful as he is on the floor.”
Turns out, Wembanyama liked the nod as well.
"I hated when people would call me a unicorn," the then-19-year-old said. "I'd much rather have people call me an alien ... Unicorn isn't really original."
Once Nike decided to roll with "The Alien," Wembanyama got a signature shoe and a personalized logo blending an Alien's face with a basketball. Devin Booker took a few minutes to praise it Wednesday afternoon.
"Wemby('s) got the best logo in sports," he wrote on his Instagram story.
Booker faced Wembanyama once this season in December. That game, the Spurs' superstar put up 15 points and 13 rebounds, but Phoenix earned the Group Play win behind Booker's 29 points. The second scheduled contest ended up being the day Wembanyama was ruled out for the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder.
To Booker, that didn't change the outlook of Wembanyama's bright future.
Or how unique his logo is.
