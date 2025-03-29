Draymond Green's Bold Statement on Spurs Rookie Stephon Castle
SAN ANTONIO — Draymond Green had a feeling about San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle. It took him just one game.
"After we played them, I was saying: ‘I think that kid is going to be real,’" Green said on a recent episode of his podcast. "When I look at the rookie class, he’s been the most consistent player all year."
If he had a ballot for this season's Rookie of the Year Award?
“I think he should (win it),” Green said of Castle.
This season, Castle has stepped into a larger role than even he expected. At first, his ideal trajectory was to back up Chris Paul until he reached a point of taking over, but with his style of play, the two were able to play beside one another; Castle could also share the court with De'Aaron Fox.
That much proved helpful with as many injuries as the Spurs have dealt with.
“Stephon Castle has had games that jump off the page," Green said, "but I mean, the whole body of work, there’s no rookie averaging 20 points; you haven’t seen that. His consistency all year is what makes him the Rookie of the Year.”
With just a handful of games remaining in the year, Castle looks poised to make the Spurs one of four teams in NBA history to have back-to-back Rookie of the Year Award recipients.
The race hasn't been called, yet, but if you asked Green, he'd likely have a feeling.
