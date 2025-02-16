Draymond Green's Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement
Victor Wembanyama was on to something.
Taking time to ask around the court prior to his official run-through at the NBA Skills Challenge with Chris Paul, the 21-year-old wanted to confirm a potential loophole in the rules.
Along with a few passing checkpoints, "three valid shot attempts" at several marked locations on the court were required to complete the challenge. Did they have to go in? No.
So, in Wembanyama's eyes, why waste the time?
"He walked around the court asking everybody," Warriors star Draymond Green explained, making a shooting motion with his hand. "He (asked): 'So, I can just get three of them up there?' And they said: 'Yep.' He may not have asked the right people, but I will say, in Wemby's defense, he did ask."
Evidently, Wembanyama's decision was ill-fated. After recording the fastest time of the night, both he and Paul were approached by a league spokesperson who informed them their attempt had been disqualified from the competition.
Paul took it pretty simply. Wembanyama looked a little more upset.
Now in his second season — and Skills Challenge — it seems as if Wembanyama took his past experience into play. It didn't work, but the 21-year-old was just glad they tried.
And perhaps it was Paul who learned his lesson. At least Green seems to think so.
"It was a Wemby decision," Green said, "but he probably should have went with the old vet... the old man followed the rookie right off the cliff."
